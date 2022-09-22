Rittenhouse Man Shot After Arguing With Driver

Police in Philadelphia’s Rittenhouse neighborhood reported that a man was shot during an argument with a driver on Wednesday night.

At around 7 o’clock that evening, a 41-year-old man was shot in the lower abdomen on South 20th Street, close to Sansom Street, according to the police.

Captain John Walker of the Philadelphia Police Department said that an intoxicated man was arguing with two men in a northbound car on 20th Street.

According to Walker, the man walked up to the car and began punching through the open window as the argument grew heated.

Walker claims he was shot in the lower abdomen by someone in the car.

He was taken to the hospital by the police in a very critical condition and immediately underwent surgery.

Between a Shake Shack and a construction site, SkyForce10 spotted crime scene tape blocking off a section of 20th Street.

After shots were fired, Walker claims the car drove away. They want the men involved to come forward.

According to police, no one has been taken into custody.