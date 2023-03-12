Riverside County Jail Inmate Dies; Cause Unknown, No Foul Play

The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department said that a man who was being held in the county jail in Murrieta died Saturday afternoon. The cause of death is still being looked into, but there are no signs of foul play.
The sheriff’s office said that at 4:15 p.m. Saturday at the Cois Byrd Detention Center, deputies were called to the cell of a person who wasn’t moving. The jail’s medical staff tried to save his life right away, but at 4:48 p.m., American Medical Response officials said he was dead.
The identity of the 31-year-old man has not been made public, and the cause of death will be decided by the coroner’s office.
2022 Had The Highest Number Of Inmates Death In A Decade
After 18 inmates died in Riverside County jails in 2022, which was the most of any year in public records going back more than a decade, there has been more attention paid to how the jails are run. From 2005 to 2021, an average of about seven inmates died each year in the county.
The tweet below confirms the news:
Deputies were called to the cell of an unresponsive person at 4:15 p.m. Saturday at the Cois Byrd Detention Center, according to the sheriff's department. https://t.co/sRr3gcMjnz
— The Desert Sun (@MyDesert) March 12, 2023
Last month, California Attorney General Rob Bonta said he would look into the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. He did this because of a “worrisome” rise in deaths in the county’s jails as well as claims of using too much force and other wrongdoing.
This was the third death in custody that the sheriff’s office has heard about so far this year.
Simply add californiaexaminer.net to your bookmarks and you will always have quick access to the latest breaking news.
Click on the following links for more news from the California Examiner: