Riverside County Sheriff’s Deputy Shot Dead In Jurupa Valley; Suspect Killed After Chase, Shootout: California’s Riverside (KABC) Attempting to conduct a traffic stop in Jurupa Valley on Thursday, a Riverside County sheriff’s officer was shot and murdered by a convicted felon with a lengthy criminal history, according to officials.
In addition to being shot dead, the shooting suspect was also killed after a chase through Riverside County culminated with gunfire on the 15 Freeway.
The suspect, according to the Riverside County sheriff, has a history of more than 20 years’ worth of criminal arrests and convictions, including one from last year for which he should have served decades in jail but was free on bail pending sentencing.
Isaiah Cordero, a 32-year-old deputy who had been with the agency since 2014 but had just recently finished his training in motorcycle enforcement, has been named as the assassin.
Sheriff Chad Bianco remarked, “He was a jokester around the station.” “And he was like a young brother to all of our deputies.”
On December 29, 2022, Riverside County Sheriff’s Department deputy Isaiah Cordero was shot and murdered while performing his duties.
In a statement, the Riverside Sheriff’s Association said, among other things:
“We are inconsolable over the loss of Deputy Isaiah Cordero, a member of the Riverside Sheriff’s Department who was committed to the safety of others and a shining example for his fellow officers. We find ourselves in the unfortunate situation of being reminded once more of the sacrifice and unshakable courage demanded of peace officers and their families.”
“Every day, Deputy Cordero put on his uniform in an effort to improve his neighborhood and protect families. Many people who had the opportunity to get to know Deputy Cordero personally are deeply saddened by his passing. Deputy Cordero paid the ultimate price today in the course of duty, leaving behind an eternal obligation. His legacy of public service must be honored via our words and deeds. During this trying time, our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, and fellow deputies.”
The deputy was taken to Riverside Community Hospital following the gunshot in the Rubidoux neighborhood of Jurupa Valley, according to a Riverside Fire Department spokesperson.
Outside the hospital, dozens of police cars, many of them motorcycles, gathered to accompany the deceased deputy’s body in a parade to the coroner’s office in Perris.
After being able to identify the suspect, police in Riverside County chased the person over numerous motorways in a pickup vehicle. On camera, scores of police cars could be seen pursuing the pickup truck closely as it sped away at about 45 to 50 mph.
The chase ended at Norco under the 5th Street overpass on the northbound 15 Freeway after the suspect crossed the 60 and 15 motorways.
During the pursuit, the suspect was allegedly seen at one point brandishing a gun at other cars, according to witnesses.
At the conclusion, a police bearcat had the truck wedged against the embankment on the freeway’s shoulder. At least two rounds were fired through the pickup truck’s front windscreen, killing the suspect, according to reports.
According to the Sheriff’s Department, a “tire deflation device” had rendered the suspect’s car’s tires useless. Deputies opened fire in response as the subject started to shoot at them.
Contents
How Things Went In The Shooting
Deputy Cordero, who had just finished motorcycle training in September, attempted to stop a suspect for a traffic infraction in Rubidoux in the 3900 block of Goldenwest Avenue at roughly two in the afternoon, according to Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco.
According to Bianco, the suspect started shooting as soon as Cordero got close to the car, injuring the deputy before running away.
The men and women of the LAPD send our sincere condolences to our brothers and sisters at the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department and to the family of Deputy Isaiah Cordero, who was killed in the line of duty this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/kmMATt1sbH
— LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) December 30, 2022
A nearby witness dialed 911 and attempted to help the injured deputy until help came. He was transported in a hurry to a local trauma facility, but it was immediately determined that his injuries were deadly, according to Bianco.
Cordero had started out as a correctional deputy when he first joined the department in 2014. Early in 2018, he started his basic academy training, and he was given the title of sworn deputy. His ambition from the moment he was hired, according to Bianco, was to work in motor enforcement. He finished motor school in September of this year and was given that assignment.
Information We Have About The Suspect
William Shae McKay, 44, a suspect whose last known residence was in San Bernardino County, was named.
The criminal record of McKay, according to Bianco, spans more than 20 years and includes kidnapping, robbery, many assaults with a lethal weapon, and involvement in one event that saw a CHP K-9 stabbed.
The judicial system ought to have prevented this tragic catastrophe, according to Bianco.
According to Bianco, McKay should have served more than 25 years in prison for his most recent infraction in 2021. He claimed that the judge instead reduced his bail, allowing him to be free to walk the streets. He was detained once more for missing his sentencing.
We wouldn’t be here today if the judge had done her job, he remarked while declining to name the judge.
According to the San Bernardino County District Attorney’s Office, McKay was prosecuted last year and was found guilty of a third strike in a case in November 2021.
While McKay was awaiting sentencing, the judge reduced the bail from the DA’s office’s original request of no bail to $500,000 instead. He was given a second continuance on his sentence in July 2022 after posting bail in March 2022.
At his sentencing in October 2022, he failed to show up, and a bench warrant was issued.
In Part, The DA’s Office Stated:
“In November 2021, our office prosecuted convicted felon McKay in accordance with our pledge to pursue justice; but, the attempt to remove McKay from society and hold him accountable for his crimes failed, tragically leading to the death of a law enforcement officer.
Deputy Isaiah Cordero served his community selflessly, and with dedication and courage. We owe him our respect, gratitude, and will remember his sacrifice. pic.twitter.com/J7xAgRpbRd
— Office of the Governor of California (@CAgovernor) December 30, 2022
Our thoughts and prayers are with the Riverside County Sheriff’s Office, and particularly with the family and friends of Deputy Isaiah Cordero, who gave his life to ensure the safety of his neighborhood.”