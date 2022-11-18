Robert Clary Net Worth: How Rich The Holocaust Survivor Was At The Time Of His Death?

Robert Clary Net Worth: French-born American actor Robert Clary (born Robert Max Widerman; March 1, 1926 – November 16, 2022). Corporal Louis LeBeau on Hogan’s Heroes is his most well-known role to date (1965 to 1971). In addition, he appeared on Days of Our Lives (1972–1987) and The Bold and the Beautiful in reoccurring roles (1990 to 1992).
Robert Clary Net Worth
At the time of his passing, Robert Clary net worth was valued approximately $1.5 million. But there are some estimates that put his worth at $1.9 million. Clary’s acting career was the main source of these funds.
On CBS’s Hogan’s Heroes, he played Corporal Louis LeBeau. The novel took place in a German POW camp during World War II, and its protagonist, LeBeau, was a Frenchman captured by an Allied sabotage team. From 1965 through 1971, the show aired. Aside from Robert, none of the original cast from the show were still alive.
Early Life Of Robert
On March 1, 1926, in Paris, France, Robert Clary entered the world. In Hogan’s Heroes, a French actor played Cpl. Louis Le Beau. In Thief of Damascus, he portrayed Aladdin opposite Paul Henreid (1952). Only he made it out of Nazi concentration camps alive.
According to the website Popular Biography, he is among the most famous actors in television history. He was one of the most well-known personalities in history to have been born on March 1st, 1926. He was one of the wealthiest French-born actors in the television industry. He’s also one of the most famous actors in television history. When he died, Robert Clary (who was 93) would have been a well-known and respected old-timer on our list.
Career Of Robert
After Hogan's Heroes was canceled in 1971, the actor went on to star in several films about World War II, notably the TV drama Remembrance of Love. He had a role in the 1975 film The Hindenburg, which was inspired by the sinking of the ship. Clary represented the real-life wanderer Joseph Späh in the film.
After Hogan’s Heroes was canceled in 1971, the actor went on to star in several films about World War II, notably the TV drama Remembrance of Love. He had a role in the 1975 film The Hindenburg, which was inspired by the sinking of the ship. Clary represented the real-life wanderer Joseph Späh in the film.
He has been in a wide variety of TV shows, including The High Chaparral, Days of Our Lives, The Young and the Restless, Fantasy Island, and The Bold and the Beautiful. In early 1952, he starred in the film New Faces, which was based on the Broadway play of the same name. He also sang two songs for the film.
Personal Life Of Robert
Robert’s parents were observant Jews, and he was born in Paris. Ten of his fourteen siblings perished in the Holocaust, making him the youngest of the family. More than two years were spent in prison for Clary, during which time he received the identification tattoo A-5714.
For 36 years, he avoided discussing the tragedy he had experienced. I buried these memories deep within my heart and mind during the conflict. Later, he stated, “But those who are trying to deny the Holocaust, my sorrow, and the suffering of millions of others have obliged me to speak out.”
Robert Clary Cause Of Death


Source: USA Today
Recently, there has been a spate of celebrity deaths. Robert Clary, a French-American actor, is one of them. He entered the world on 1 March 1926 and went on to achieve great fame and fortune.
Sadly, he is no longer with us. It appears that Robert Clary left this world on November 16th, 2022, as confirmed by his Wikipedia page.
