Robert Pattinson Net Worth: How Much Did Robert Earn From Twilight?

Robert Pattinson Early Life

Born Robert Thomas Pattinson on May 13, 1986, in London, England. He is the youngest of three kids born to Richard Pattinson, a collector vehicle dealer, and Clare Pattinson, a modelling agency booker.

Robert was the youngest of three siblings; his two older sisters were named Elizabeth and Victoria. Pattinson began studying guitar and piano at the age of four. In the midst of his 12th year, he was kicked out of Tower House School.

He was kicked out of school for distributing stolen pornographic magazines to his fellow students. He enrolled in and completed his education at The Harrodian School.

Pattinson’s father saw him as a bashful kid and pushed him to join the Barnes Theatre Company. At the age of 15, he went to an audition for “Guys and Dolls” and was eventually cast in his first role.

His Cuban dancer persona had no speaking parts. When the theatre group next performed “Our Town,” he got the starring role of George Gibbs. The plays “Macbeth,” “Anything Goes,” and “Tess of the d’Urbervilles” all featured him in supporting roles.

Robert Pattinson Career

Small appearances in the films Vanity Fair and The Ring of the Nibelungs were among his earliest acting roles. All of Robert’s sequences were slashed just before wrapping.

For the 2005 film “Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire,” he played the role of Cedric Diggory. As a result of his performance here, he was dubbed “Britain’s Star of Tomorrow” by The Times. Pattinson learnt to scuba dive for the part of Cedric Diggory.

Robert’s breakout role was as vampire Edward Cullen in the “Twilight” film series, adapted from Stephenie Meyer’s bestselling novel series. Thanks to this film, Pattinson became an instant star in Hollywood. He and co-star Kristen Stewart were hailed for their chemistry, while the picture overall was met with mixed reviews.

The film starring roles is nothing new for him “The Lost City of Z, Good Times, Damsel, High Life, The Summer House, Remember Me, Queen of the Desert, Live, The Summer House, and The Childhood of a Leader.

A May 2020 release date has been set for the global action thriller “Tenet,” in which he is set to star with Tom Cruise and Bradley Cooper. In 2021, he’ll be seen as Batman in “The Batman,” a film directed by Matt Reeves. Meanwhile, Pattinson has signed on to star in the film version of Denis Johnson’s 1986 novel “Midday in the Stars.

Robert Pattinson Personal Life

As of the summer of 2009, Pattinson has been dating Kristen Stewart, who he met while filming the Twilight series. In July of 2012, three years after they tied the knot on the set of Snow White and the Huntsman, Stewart was spotted with her husband, director Rupert Sanders.

After their affair became public knowledge, they both apologised openly. Following a brief separation, Pattinson and Stewart reconciled in October of 2012. The couple officially split up in May of 2013.

Pattinson was the second-wealthiest British celebrity under the age of 30 in 2013, according to Glamour UK. The London Evening Standard included him on its list of the year’s most influential people in London (The Power 1000) as a result.

Pattinson began dating singer FKA Twigs in September 2014. It was said that they were engaged, but they never addressed the speculation. In the summer of 2017, the pair broke up.

Pattinson, who joined the GO Campaign as its first ambassador in 2015, explained at the time, “I am so impressed by the measurable and observable results of the GO Campaign that I have followed its progress over the years, as it has helped more and more kids and young adults.

In areas where even a small amount of money may go a long way, they work with local heroes doing incredible work on the ground but who are underfunded.

I have been a donor and an advocate, and I am excited to join their efforts to expand access to opportunity for children and young adults all across the world.” From the time he was 12 until he was 16, he worked as a model.

