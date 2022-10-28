Robert Solis, Who Killed Sandeep Dhaliwal, Is Condemned To Death

According to court records, the guy who fatally shot the area’s first Sikh sheriff’s deputy has been sentenced to death.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez expressed his gratitude that “justice has been served” in a tweet. “Sandeep improved the quality of life for everyone in the Sheriff’s Office, and we all hope to follow in his footsteps as a servant leader. Please accept my sincere condolences.

Robert Solis was found guilty of first-degree murder in the January 2019 death of Sandeep Dhaliwal by a jury in less than an hour last week.

Dhaliwal was the first Sikh law enforcement officer in Harris County to follow the Sikh faith and its tenets. He received widespread media attention for his role in changing department policy to permit employees to wear religious symbols such as turbans on the job.

During a traffic stop in September of this year, Dhaliwal apprehended Solis, who was wanted for parole violation.

Solis shot Dhaliwal in the back of the head as the deputy was returning to his patrol car.