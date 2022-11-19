Roddy Ricch Net Worth: Who Shot At Him In 2021?

Rapper, singer, composer, and record producer Roddy Ricch hails from the United States. Rapper Roddy Ricch first rose to prominence in 2018 with his song “Die Young” and then found popularity in 2019 as a featured artist on Nipsey Hussle’s song “Racks in the Middle,” for which he won a Grammy for Best Rap Performance.
The same year, Ricch released “Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial,” his debut studio album, which peaked at number one on the Billboard 200 and gave rise to the smash song “The Box.”
Early Life
On October 22, 1998, in Compton, California, Rodrick Wayne Moore Jr. was given the name Roddy Ricch. He spent some time residing in Atlanta, Georgia and attended Carson Senior High School and Westchester Enriched Sciences Magnets. Ricch began rapping at a young age and began producing beats at the age of 16. Additionally, he had ties to the Park Village Compton Crips, which led to a brief stay in county jail.
First Album Of Music
In November 2017, Ricch released his first music project, the mixtape “Feed Tha Streets.” The next year, he released an EP titled “Be 4 Tha Fame,” and his tune “Die Young,” which he composed in memory of a childhood buddy who died in a high-speed vehicle pursuit, helped him gain widespread notoriety. “Feed Tha Streets II,” Ricch’s second mixtape, was released in November 2018 while he was incarcerated in county jail. It peaked at number 67 on the Billboard 200 and number 36 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.
With the singles “Big Stepper,” “Start wit Me,” and “Tip Toe,” Ricch’s debut studio album, “Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial,” was released in late 2019. It was an instant hit and debuted at number one on the Billboard 200, making it the country’s longest-running number-one debut rap album in 16 years.
FEED THA STREETS TONIGHT 🍽 pic.twitter.com/R3AkQg1utc
— Roddy Ricch (@RoddyRicch) November 17, 2022
In addition, “The Box,” its highest-charting single, spent 11 weeks at the top of the Billboard Hot 100. While Ricch received six Grammy Award nominations, “Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial” went on to win Album of the Year at the BET Awards.
Collaborations
Throughout his short career, Ricch has worked successfully with numerous rappers and acts. He collaborated with Marshmello on the song “Project Dreams” from Meek Mill’s album “Championships” in 2018, and one of his biggest hits came in 2019 when he was a featured artist on Nipsey Hussle’s “Racks in the Middle,” which earned Ricch a Grammy Award for Best Rap Performance.
Soon after, he collaborated with Mustard on the popular song “Ballin’,” and he appeared on the remix of Post Malone’s “Wow.”
In 2020, Ricch had appearances on songs by Meek Mill, A Boogie wit da Hoodie, and NLE Choppa, including “Letter to Nipsey,” “Numbers,” and “Walk Em Down.” “Rockstar” by DaBaby, which lasted seven weeks at the top of the Billboard Hot 100, was his biggest hit during that year. Later, Ricch was a featured artist on the posthumous singles “The Woo” by Pop Smoke and “Gifted” by Cordae.
Earnings
According to Roddy, he made $20 million in 2020 alone and put a large portion of that money into commercial real estate projects in his hometown of Compton.
Who Shot At Him Last Year?
In February 2021, a shooting incident involving three people injured Ricch and rapper 42 Dugg while they were filming a music video in Atlanta, Georgia. Rapper OMB Peezy was the offender, and he was eventually charged with aggravated assault with a dangerous weapon and having a gun while committing a felony.
The three injured people all made it out alive, while Ricch and 42 Dugg were uninjured. After this occurrence, Ricch and 42 Dugg released the single “4 Da Gang,” then a few months later, Ricch dropped “Late at Night,” which made its Billboard Hot 100 debut at number 20.
“Live Life Fast,” Ricch’s planned sophomore album, was initially previewed in September of 2021. Later, on December 1st, he revealed the album would be released on December 17th.
Style And Inspiration
Ricch is renowned for his distinctive rapping style, which incorporates drill rap and West Coast hip hop. He is also known for his raspy voice as well. Speaker Knockerz, Kendrick Lamar, Young Thug, Gucci Mane, and Future are just a few artists who Ricch has named as influences for his music.
Personal Life
In 2020, Ricch welcomed a son with model and entrepreneur Allie Minati. He was detained for felony domestic violence the year prior after reportedly hitting his fiancée at his Los Angeles home. In the end, Ricch was granted a $50,000 bond, and the charges were withdrawn owing to insufficient evidence.
Roddy Ricch Net Worth
Roddy Ricch Net Worth is estimated to be around $20 Million currently. Roddy Ricch spent $5.6 million on a Beverly Hills house in December 2021.
