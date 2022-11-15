Romanovs Death: Who Killed The Romanov Family And Why?

One of the most formative events of the 20th century was the massacre that took place 100 years ago, during which the family and their servants were killed.

Background Of Story

Nicholas, who had been deposed as a king and was now referred to by sentries as “Nicholas Romanov,” met up with his family at the Alexander Palace in Tsarskoe Selo on March 22, 1917. The Provisional Government put him and his family under house arrest, and they were restricted to their living space while being watched over by guards.

The Romanovs were evacuated to Tobolsk, Siberia, in August 1917 by Alexander Kerensky’s provisional government after an unsuccessful attempt to send them to Britain, which was ruled by King George V, a first cousin of Nicholas and Alexandra. This was ostensibly done to protect them from the escalating tide of revolution.

They enjoyed luxurious living in the previous governor’s residence there. The terms of their detention became more stringent after the Bolsheviks took control in October 1917. It became more common in the government to discuss putting Nicholas on trial. The sentries drew pornographic pictures on the fence to upset Nicholas’ daughters and forbade Nicholas from wearing epaulets. The family started receiving soldiers’ rations on March 1st, 1918. They lost their 10 maids and had to stop drinking coffee and butter.

Vasily Yakovlev oversaw the government’s transfer of Nicholas, Alexandra, and their daughter Maria to Yekaterinburg in April 1918 as the Bolsheviks gained strength. Due to his severe hemophilia, Alexei was unable to travel with his parents and instead stayed behind in Tobolsk with his sisters Olga, Tatiana, and Anastasia, delaying their departure until May. The family was held captive in Yekaterinburg’s Ipatiev House, also known as The House of Special Purpose (Russian: ом соо анаeни), along with a few remaining retainers.

All individuals detained will be held as hostages, and if there is even the slightest counterrevolutionary movement in the town, the hostages will be executed without further notice. The Bolshevik War Commissar Filipp Goloshchyokin, who is in charge of the family’s detention in Yekaterinburg, made a statement in the local newspaper.

Romanovs Death

The depiction of the deaths of the Romanovs in “The Crown” is, for the most part, accurate to what is known about history. It is generally accepted that the Romanov family was awakened in the middle of the night, informed they were going to have their picture taken, and then murdered in a gruesome manner.

Even lines of conversation, such as Tsarina Alexandra requesting a chair, are said to have actually taken place in real life at some point.

On the other hand, the episode does not accurately portray all of the events that took place. For example, the bones of the family were found in the late 1970s by an amateur sleuth, excavated in 1991, and identified in 1993; nevertheless, in The Crown, these three events are shown to have occurred in 1994, after Boris Yeltsin’s visit to London.

The identification of the remains of Nicholas, Tsar of Russia, was not established until the year 1998. In the same year that the reburial took place, Yeltsin referred to the killings as “one of the most horrible pages in the history of Russia.” There is not the slightest indication that the visit of Queen Elizabeth to Moscow was planned to coincide with a funeral service in any way.

When it comes to Prince Philip’s involvement, the passage of time has also been skewed. While it is true that he provided a DNA sample for the scientific investigation to identify Tsar Nicholas, there is no evidence to suggest that this took place four years before his identity was finally confirmed.

There is no record in the real history of a circumstance like the one depicted in the scene in which George and Mary make the decision not to send assistance to the Romanovs. Likewise, there is no record of a letter like the one depicted being delivered by the Prime Minister to the Palace.

Nevertheless, the true predicament that the royals found themselves in at the time is explored in this scene, which is a positive development. It is well knowledge that George did express worry for Nicholas in a personal letter and that he considered that Nicholas was in a precarious position regarding what actions to take.

