Rooms To Go Credit Card Login Step By Step Guide

In 1991, Rooms To Go was first launched for business. Since then, it has grown to be the largest independent furniture retailer in the United States, offering a huge selection of furniture to choose from.

For furniture purchases, the Synchrony Bank Rooms To Go credit card is a great way to spread the expense out over time. In addition to online or in-store payments, Rooms To Go cardholders have five alternatives for making payments on their accounts each month. The following information will walk you through the process of paying a credit card bill quickly and easily.

How To Apply For A Rooms To Go, Credit Card

To complete your application for a Rooms To Go, Credit Card, simply follow these simple steps:

Go to www.roomstogo.com, the official website of the Rooms To Go Credit Card.

The Rooms To Go Credit Card option can be found on the left side of your screen once you arrive at the page.

You’ll be redirected to a new page where you may input your phone number and the final four digits of your SSN.

Click on the Continue button after that

On the next page, fill out the application to the best of your ability.

This is where you can enter your First and Last Names; Address; Zip Code; City & State; Housing; Owned; Other; or Rent;

First and Last Phone; and Email Address.

Complete your Rooms To Go credit card application by clicking Continue and then following the on-screen instructions.

How to Sign Up for Rooms To Go Credit Card Online Access

To complete the registration of your credit card, follow these steps:

Using your online browser, navigate to www.mysynchrony.com, the official Synchrony bank website, and complete your transaction.

You’ll be taken to a page where you may register right away.

On the next page, fill out the registration details.

You will need your account number, the last four digits of your Social Security Number, and your date of birth to access this page.

Once you’ve done that, simply click the Continue option.

Follow the on-screen instructions to complete the registration process.

Your Rooms To Go Credit Card Login Instructions

Once you’ve signed up, you’ll have access to your account and be able to make purchases right away. To access your Rooms To Go Credit Card account, follow these steps:

Using your online browser, navigate to www.mysynchrony.com, the official Synchrony bank website, and complete your transaction.

Enter your username and password on the website’s login page.

Username and password are required.

If you’re using your computer, tick the “Remember Me” option.

Then press the Login button.

You’ll then be able to access your account.

Make a Rooms To Go Credit Card Payment Online

With Synchrony Bank, you can make a one-time payment online or schedule up to 12 installments for the future to be deducted from your account. If you finish your Rooms To Go credit card payment by 11:59 p.m. EST, it will post the same day.

Rooms To Go requires that you create an account before you can make a payment. This is how you do it:

Visit MySynchrony.com. The last four digits of your Social Security number and your birth date are required.

Check to see if your Rooms To Go account is displayed and then click on “Continue”

Pick two or three security questions for your account, and then create a username and password for your account. For electronic payments, you’ll also need to provide an email address and a bank account number.

To complete the registration process for your Rooms To Go account, click “Continue.”

Here’s how to pay once you’ve signed up:

The Rooms To Go account management page can be accessed by going to the appropriate login page.

Enter your username and password to get started.

Ensure that you have your banking information handy and follow the instructions to finish your transaction.

How To Make a Rooms To Go Online Payment as a Guest?

If you haven’t yet registered for online payments with Rooms To Go or you’ve forgotten your username or password, you can still make a credit card payment without logging in. This is how you do it:

Go to the website where you log in to manage your account.

At the top of the login box, select “Pay as Guest.”

To find your account, enter your card number, the last four digits of your Social Security number, and your ZIP code.

Complete your payment by following the on-screen instructions.

Make a Rooms To Go Credit Card Payment by Phone

Your Rooms To Go account can be paid for by phone at 866-396-8254. To get started, you’ll need the last four digits of your Social Security number. To complete your transaction, you’ll need your bank account number and routing information on hand.

Make a Rooms To Go Credit Card Payment by Mail

Sending a check or money order to Synchrony Bank is an option. To minimize credit card late fees, the bank suggests mailing your Rooms To Go credit card payment coupon seven to ten working days before the due date. Your payment will be properly credited if your check or money order is accompanied by your Rooms To Go credit card account number, even if you don’t have your payment coupon.

The credit card payment address for Rooms To Go is:

P.O. Box 960061 Orlando, FL 32896-0061 Synchrony Bank

