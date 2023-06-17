Rory McIlroy’s Net Worth: How Much Did LIV Golf Offer Rory McIlroy?

Celebrity / By /

Rory McIlroy is, along with Tiger Woods, probably one of the most famous and well-known players in the world. He has won four Majors and has more than 35 professional wins around the world. The current World No. 1 has been at the top for more than 115 weeks.

Rory McIlroy’s Net Worth

Rory McIlroy is a great golfer who was born in Northern Ireland and is worth $170 million. He was the best professional player in the world for more than 100 weeks. Rory McIlroy has won a number of championships and is one of a small group of players who have won three majors before they turn 25.

Rory makes between $40 and $50 million a year from event wins and endorsements, with endorsements being his main source of income. In 2022, he won the Tour Championship, which came with a $18 million bonus. This gave him more than $40 million.

Forbes released a list of the highest-paid players in 2022. LIV golfers topped the list, but McIlroy was sixth on the list with $43 million. He made $9 million on the course and $34 million elsewhere. In May 2020, the Sunday Times Rich List said that he was worth £170 million ($220 million), but that number has probably gone up since then.

If you’re curious about how much famous people are worth, click the links below:

McIlroy’s Personal Wealth

Rory McIlroy's Net Worth

Rory McIlroy has made more than $125 million in his career so far. At age 22, he was the youngest player on the European Tour to earn €10 million. By 2012, he was the youngest player on the PGA Tour to earn $10 million. In 2013, SportsPro called him the “third most marketable athlete in the world.”

It was said that he signed a deal with Nike in 2013 that was worth between $100 million and $250 million. In 2017, he got a 10-year deal with Nike that was worth $200 million. Soon after, Nike stopped making golf equipment, so McIlroy was able to get a second $100 million deal with TaylorMade just to promote their equipment.

In 2016, he won the FedEx Cup and the $10 million bonus pool that went with it. In 2019, he won the FedEx Cup for the second time and took home a record-breaking $15 million.

Rory made $40 million between June 2017 and June 2018 from his pay and endorsements. Between 2018 and 2019, he made an additional $40 million from other sources. In that year, he was the sixth highest-paid player in the world, with endorsements making up the vast majority of his income.

During the next 12 months, he made $50 million. He made more than $40 million in 2022. In August, he won his third Tour Championship, which gave him his third FedEx Cup win and an extra $18 million bonus.

If You Liked Our Content, Please Follow us on Twitter (@CaliforniaExam1) to stay updated about celebrities and their lifestyles.

About The Author

Jatin Taneja is a talented content writer at California Examiner with several years of experience in journalism. He has a unique perspective and can cover a wide range of topics. Jatin's writing style is engaging and informative, and he is committed to upholding California Examiner's high standards of accuracy, quality, and relevance. He works closely with the editorial team to ensure that his content meets these standards. His dedication and hard work are a true asset to the platform, and the team is proud to have him on board.

Related Posts

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Scroll to Top