Rory McIlroy’s Net Worth: How Much Did LIV Golf Offer Rory McIlroy?

Rory McIlroy is, along with Tiger Woods, probably one of the most famous and well-known players in the world. He has won four Majors and has more than 35 professional wins around the world. The current World No. 1 has been at the top for more than 115 weeks.
Rory McIlroy’s Net Worth
Rory McIlroy is a great golfer who was born in Northern Ireland and is worth $170 million. He was the best professional player in the world for more than 100 weeks. Rory McIlroy has won a number of championships and is one of a small group of players who have won three majors before they turn 25.
Rory makes between $40 and $50 million a year from event wins and endorsements, with endorsements being his main source of income. In 2022, he won the Tour Championship, which came with a $18 million bonus. This gave him more than $40 million.
Forbes released a list of the highest-paid players in 2022. LIV golfers topped the list, but McIlroy was sixth on the list with $43 million. He made $9 million on the course and $34 million elsewhere. In May 2020, the Sunday Times Rich List said that he was worth £170 million ($220 million), but that number has probably gone up since then.
McIlroy’s Personal Wealth
Rory McIlroy has made more than $125 million in his career so far. At age 22, he was the youngest player on the European Tour to earn €10 million. By 2012, he was the youngest player on the PGA Tour to earn $10 million. In 2013, SportsPro called him the “third most marketable athlete in the world.”
It was said that he signed a deal with Nike in 2013 that was worth between $100 million and $250 million. In 2017, he got a 10-year deal with Nike that was worth $200 million. Soon after, Nike stopped making golf equipment, so McIlroy was able to get a second $100 million deal with TaylorMade just to promote their equipment.
In 2016, he won the FedEx Cup and the $10 million bonus pool that went with it. In 2019, he won the FedEx Cup for the second time and took home a record-breaking $15 million.
Rory made $40 million between June 2017 and June 2018 from his pay and endorsements. Between 2018 and 2019, he made an additional $40 million from other sources. In that year, he was the sixth highest-paid player in the world, with endorsements making up the vast majority of his income.
During the next 12 months, he made $50 million. He made more than $40 million in 2022. In August, he won his third Tour Championship, which gave him his third FedEx Cup win and an extra $18 million bonus.
