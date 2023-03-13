Roseville Police Arrest Rocklin Guy For Bank Robbery

According to the Roseville Police Department, a male from Rocklin was detained last week on suspicion of robbing a bank.
Officers from Roseville were called to a bank in the 2000 block of Douglas Boulevard on March 6 at 9:45 a.m. due to complaints of a bank robbery.
A suspect had handed a bank teller a note demanding money, according to a social media post by the police.
The suspect left the area after collecting an unspecified sum of money. Police later discovered the man’s car and tracked it to a Rocklin apartment.
In order to search the Rocklin apartment where James William Bybee, 57, was detained, law enforcement had a search warrant.
According to police, they allegedly discovered money and clothing in the residence.
On the basis of the heist, he was arrested and taken to the South Placer Jail. He cannot post bond and is scheduled to appear before a judge in Placer Superior Court on Thursday.
