Rossano Rubicondi Cause Of Death: How Many Times Has Ivana Trump Been Married?

Rossano Rubicondi, an Italian actor and Ivana Trump’s fourth spouse, passed away on Friday after a year-long battle with melanoma, a type of skin cancer, according to sources. Rubicondi had been battling the disease for the past year. He had reached the age of 49. What was Rossano Rubicondi Cause Of Death?
In 2008, Trump wed the actor best known for his role in “The Golden Bowl.” Even though they parted ways in 2009, they continued to be good friends for the remainder of the decade.
In 2018, both he and Trump appeared as guests on an episode of “Dancing with the Stars” that was broadcast in Italian.
Who Exactly Was Rossano Rubicondi, The Ex-husband Of Ivana Trump?
On March 14, 1972, Rossano Rubicondi was born in Rome, Italy. He is an Italian designer. At the age of 22, Rossano uprooted his life and moved to London in order to pursue a career in acting. He made his cinematic debut in The Eighteenth Angel in 1997.
A few years later, in the year 2000, Rossano starred in the film The Golden Bowl. Around the same time, Rossano and Ivana Trump first started dating each other.
The Fatal Accident That Befell Rossano Rubicondi
Before getting married in 2008, the couple dated for a total of six years prior to tying the knot. However, they divorced the following year in 2009. Following that ten-year period, they maintained a friendly relationship and even went on to date regularly.
Even as guest contestants on Italy’s version of Dancing With The Stars in 2018, Ivana and Rossano danced together.
Rossano was well-known for his appearances on popular Italian television programs like Quelli che… il Calcio and L’Isola dei Famosi.
Rossano Rubicondi Cause Of Death
On October 29, 2021, Rossano Rubicondi passed away following a year-long battle with melanoma, a form of skin cancer, according to reports.
The actor was 49 years old at the time of his death.
Italian TV personality Simona Ventura took to Twitter to announce Rossano’s passing, stating:
“Rossano… Thanks for the journey we made together, for the quarrels, the pisses but also the clarifications and laughter, so many, that we did together. Have a good trip RiP”.
Ivana Trump confirmed the news of Rossano’s passing to PEOPLE on the morning of October 30, adding that she’s “devastated”.
According to the Italian news outlet, Internapoli, Rossano had been sick for the past year.
Nine months later on July 14, 2022, Ivana passed away after suffering blunt force trauma from a fall in her New York City home.
On Wednesday, July 20, the late businesswoman’s funeral was held at the St Vincent Ferrer Roman Catholic Church in New York.
How Many Times Has Ivana Trump Been Married?
The first lady, who had been married to the previous president, passed away at the age of 73.
Her death was attributed to blunt impact injuries that she received after falling down the staircase of her apartment in Manhattan, which was reported as the cause of her death.
She wed Alfred Winklmayr in 1971, and it is believed that she did so in order to obtain an Austrian passport.
1973 was the year that the couple divorced.
Ivana Trump was married to Donald Trump, the 45th President of the United States, from 1977 to 1992. They have been blessed with three children: Donald Jr., who was born in 1977, Ivanka, who was born in 1981, and Eric, who was born in 1984.
After getting divorced from her previous husband, Ivana eventually wed Riccardo Mazzucchelli in November 1995.
The couple finalized their divorce in 1997, two years later.
