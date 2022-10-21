Rural Police Chief Jailed After Girlfriend’s Brother Overdoses

One of the unlucky parties in this narcotics raid was the police chief of a tiny town in Missouri.

Authorities in Louisiana, Missouri said that on Tuesday night, 50-year-old police chief William Jones was arrested and charged with second-degree narcotics trafficking after the body of his girlfriend’s brother, 24-year-old Gabriel Thone, was discovered in his residence.

Alexis Thone, Jones’s 25-year-old girlfriend, and Gabriel’s younger brother, who is 21 years old, were both discovered in need of help and revived by Narcan.

A probable cause statement from a sheriff’s officer indicates that fentanyl was found in the residence and is being investigated. The chemical is going to be tested by the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

According to the probable cause statement, Jones threw drugs test kits in the trash before the sheriff’s officers arrived in an effort to “destroy, suppress, and hide physical evidence.”

The officer was arrested on a Wednesday afternoon during a traffic check and is now being jailed in lieu of $150,000 cash bail. He is also being accused of tampering with evidence and drug possession.

Alexis Thone is being held on suspicion of drug trafficking and possession of a controlled substance in the second degree. To post bond, she must come up with $100,000 in cash.