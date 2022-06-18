Ryan Dorsey Net worth

Ray Donovan and Justified star Ryan Keith Dorsey (born July 19, 1983) is a well-known American actor. A lot of media attention has been paid to his personal life, especially his marriage to Naya River.

Ryan Dorsey Early Life

When Ryan Keith Dorsey was born on July 19, 1983, in Chesapeake, West Virginia, he was the son of a coal miner. He relocated to Charlotte, North Carolina, for high school after finishing middle school in West Virginia. His mother lived in Charlotte, and he opted to move there because he thought there would be more options for sports in a larger city. However, he returned to West Virginia and became a student at Riverside High School after it was merged.

He had no intention of staying in his hometown after he was injured while visiting his father for Thanksgiving. After a football injury sidelined him for the remainder of his senior year, he was persuaded to join the school’s theatrical department by a working Hollywood actor who was taking time off. A year into his freshman year at Western Carolina University, where he had planned to join the university’s football team, Dorsey dropped out of school and relocated to New York City to pursue his acting career.

Ryan Dorsey Career

His acting career took off in 2013 when he landed roles on Southland and Parks and Recreation, both of which premiered in New York City. In addition to his recurrent parts on Ray Donovan, Pitch, Bosch, Yellowstone, Runaways, Stumptown, The Vampire Diaries, and Nashville, he’s best recognized for his 2015 appearances as Earl on Justified and as Duquesne “Dime Bag” Baker in 2017.

In the thirteen-episode season, he was originally signed for a three-episode arc, but was up to five and then ten episodes. Pitch’s Tommy Miller and Yellowstone’s Blake were both portrayed by him, and he appeared in both shows’ second seasons. When he appeared in Blood Father, a French-language English-language film that stars Mel Gibson, Dorsey was cast in an uncredited part as a drug dealer named Shamrock. Rand Kleinsasser, a recurring character on ABC’s Big Sky, was added to the roster in January 2021.

Ryan Dorsey Personal Life

As Dorsey’s father put it, Dorsey was “a playboy.” Naya Rivera, the actress with whom he briefly dated in 2010, ended their relationship due to this. After splitting from Dorsey, Rivera stated in her 2016 memoir that she had an abortion in 2010 since her career was taking off with her successful role on Glee at the time. Since then, Dorsey has been ranked as the most eligible bachelor in WV by Cosmopolitan.

When Rivera and rapper Big Sean divorced in 2014, they reconnected with Dorsey, and that’s when she told him about her abortion. She claims he was supportive and appreciative of her decision. On Dorsey’s birthday, July 19, Dorsey and Rivera tied the knot in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, but their nuptials weren’t publicly announced until July 23, a few days later. A few months before Josey Hollis was born on September 17, 2015, the couple revealed that they were expecting their first child. Due to his mother’s multi-racial origin, Josey was reared multilingual in Spanish and English.

After two years of marriage, Rivera filed for divorce in November 2016 but called off the divorce in October 2017. A disagreement over their child during Thanksgiving 2017 led to an arrest and accusation of misdemeanor domestic assault against Dorsey in Kanawha County, West Virginia. Dorsey’s father picked Rivera up from the courthouse.

Domestic battery charges against Dorsey were dropped in January 2018 when he informed both the prosecutor and defense attorney that he was no longer seeking prosecution and had already confirmed that he had never been wounded by the conduct of Ms. Rivera.

The divorce of Rivera and Dorsey was finalized on June 14, 2018, with both parties agreeing to waive their rights to child support. Dorsey’s “regular and substantial custodial contact” was mandated by the joint custody arrangement, which was amended in March 2020. Dorsey was granted sole custody of the child after Rivera’s death in July 2020. He filed a wrongful death action on behalf of Josey in November 2020 against Rivera.

Ryan Dorsey’s Net Worth

American actor Ryan Dorsey is worth an estimated $2 million dollars. On the small screen, he has appeared in several episodes of Stumptown and other shows.

