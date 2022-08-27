Ryan Garcia Net Worth: Is He Defeated Luke Campbell?

How much money does Ryan Garcia have? Fans have recently displayed an interest in understanding more about Ryan Garcia’s personal life due to her prominence in boxing. It is quite difficult to confirm whether or not a famous couple is still together. This article will tell you how much money Ryan Garcia is worth if that’s something you were curious in.

Just Who Is This Ryan Garcia Person?

Due in large part to his extensive online presence, boxer Ryan Garcia is among the most well-known athletes in the world. The 23-year-record olds in the boxing ring are not the worst.

Famous as a professional boxer, “The Flash” also rose to fame after uploading videos of his training and fights to the internet.

Information Regarding Ryan Garcia’s Professional Boxing Career

The American sensation is rated by the WBC, the Ring, and by the TBRB as of April 2022. Plus, he has held the title of WBC interim lightweight champion.

There is little doubt that Garcia is one of the most exciting up-and-coming lightweight boxers. As a result, rumors of his being involved in a number of high-profile relationships persist. It’s not uncommon for boxing fans to hear rumors about potential mega-fights, such as Ryan Garcia vs. Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis, Ryan Garcia vs. Manny Pacquiao, and so on.

Ryan Garcia Career: How Did He Become A Boxer?

Garcia had a stellar amateur resume. His father, Henry Garcia, taught him the ropes when he was seven years old.

The superstar boxer won an unbelievable 15 national titles and a gold medal in the 2016 Youth World Championships. As a member of the USA Olympic Youth Team, he competed as well.

Employment in the Workforce

At the young age of 17, Garcia made the transition to the professional boxing circuit and won his first fight against Edgar Meza in Tijuana, Mexico. Since then, he has not lost a single match.

Ryan Garcia is undefeated with a 21-0 record on BoxRec. Of his 21 wins, 18 came via knockout for a success record of 85.71%.

In January of 2021, Garcia was put through the wringer. After an early struggle, he defeated Luke Campbell. This sets the stage for an exciting 2021, which may involve a showdown with one of the other division heavyweights.

Yet, Garcia went on numerous absences all through the year 2021. He forfeited his WBC interim lightweight title after canceling his April 2021 showdown with Javier Fortuna. After injuring his hand, he was forced to withdraw from his bout with Joseph “Jojo” Diaz, the current WBC interim lightweight champion.

Garcia is about to return to the ring after an extended absence. On April 9, 2022, “Kingry” will battle Emmanuel Tagoe, a former champion of the International Boxing Organization’s lightweight division. The Alamodome stadium in San Antonio, Texas, USA will host Ryan Garcia vs. Emmanuel Tagoe.

Everything You Need To Know About Ryan Garcia’s Private Life

The teenage boxer’s life has been a roller coaster outside of the ring. Outside of the ring, his two daughters’ births were the most significant events of his life. Rylie was Ryan Garcia‘s firstborn in March 2019, and Bela will be his secondborn in December 2020. Catherine Gamez, Garcia’s ex-girlfriend and the mother of his first daughter Rylie, is the biological mother of Rylie.

Henry and Lisa Garcia are Ryan’s parents. The names of ‘KingRy’s’ siblings are Sean Garcia (a brother), Kayla Garcia, Demi Garcia, Octavia Garcia, and Sasha Garcia (four sisters).

There aren’t a tonne of reliable sources that can confirm if Ryan Garcia is single or in a relationship, so it’s a hard lot to say. However, after Malu Trevejo, an extremely well-known American singer of Cuban descent, and Ryan Garcia made the news.

When exiting a restaurant, Ryan Garcia and Malu Trevejo were caught on camera passionately kissing. This video quickly went viral. According to the claims, Drea Celina, Garcia’s baby mom, was reportedly two months pregnant with his second daughter Bela at the time.

Commercial Activities and Acknowledgements

According to his Instagram account, Garcia is sponsored by the well-known workout wear brand Gymshark.

The boxer, who is only 22, has also stated a desire to give back to the community. He once proposed a charity boxing match between himself and YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul.

Ryan Garcia Net Worth: How Much Wealthy He Is?

In 2022, Ryan Garcia Net Worth $10 million fortune, as reported by Celebrity Net Worth. That’s after he inked a massive contract with Golden Boy Promotions. Oscar De La Hoya is rumored to be negotiating a massive $700 million contract for the superstar.

Though Garcia’s principal source of money is boxing, he also has many other sources. In the following October of 2020, he was recognized as the eleventh most marketable athlete in the world.