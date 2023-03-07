Sacramento County Shooting Results In 2 Deaths And 2 Critically Wounded

Early on Monday morning, there was a gunshot that resulted in two deaths and two injuries, and the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office is currently looking into the incident.
Deputies were dispatched to a residence on Rogue River Road at approximately 1:15 a.m. in response to an incomplete 911 call, as stated in a press statement.
Upon arrival, deputies discovered four persons inside the house who had been shot. All of the victims were in critical condition. At the scene, two were pronounced dead, and the other two were sent to the hospital, where they are currently classified as being in critical condition.
When the deputies came, there were two more people inside the house, and they were taken into custody for questioning.
Janet Bee has been a resident of the La Riviera neighbourhood for close to half a century, and she often takes her friend’s dogs on walks. She claims that she saw the sheriff’s deputies and heard the sirens.
Bee stated that one could not help but be concerned about the situation. “We do have occasional break-ins and thefts, but as far as I’m aware, this is the first very severe event that’s happened here,” the police officer said.
Amar Gandhi, a spokesman for the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, along with other neighbours, described the area as being quite quiet.
According to a local resident named Charles Shaw, “We’ve been living in this neighbourhood for more than 40, around 41, 42 years, and it’s been one of the quietest neighbourhoods in the area.” [Citation needed]
Bee continues by saying that in her opinion, law enforcement is making every effort to ensure the safety of the public.
Although the identities of the deceased have not been made public at this time, and there is no information available regarding suspects, investigators have stated that they do not feel there is any reason for people to be concerned about the situation.
Read More: