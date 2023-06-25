Sacramento Man Who Was Shot In The Leg Is Expected To Survive

One person was shot on Friday night in Sacramento, and that person is currently receiving medical treatment.
According to information provided by the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting took place in the 3700 block of Morse Avenue at approximately 9:30 p.m. It has been determined that the victim was a male in his 20s.
As the victim was awake and cognizant while being carried to the hospital, it is anticipated that he would be able to make a full recovery.
There has been no information made public by the sheriff’s department on a suspected suspect or the events that led up to the shooting.
