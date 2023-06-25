Sacramento Man Who Was Shot In The Leg Is Expected To Survive

Daily news / By /

One person was shot on Friday night in Sacramento, and that person is currently receiving medical treatment.

According to information provided by the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting took place in the 3700 block of Morse Avenue at approximately 9:30 p.m. It has been determined that the victim was a male in his 20s.

As the victim was awake and cognizant while being carried to the hospital, it is anticipated that he would be able to make a full recovery.

For more such trending news and latest updates, visit the links provided below:

There has been no information made public by the sheriff’s department on a suspected suspect or the events that led up to the shooting.

If you have the California Examiner bookmarked on your browser, you will always have prompt access to all of the most recent news and other material.

About The Author

Ankit Chugh is an accomplished author and contributor to the California Examiner, known for his insightful commentary and engaging articles. With a passion for storytelling and a talent for writing, Ankit brings a fresh voice and innovative ideas to the world of journalism. His work is consistently well-researched and informative, making him a trusted source of information for readers.

Related Posts

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Scroll to Top