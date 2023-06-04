Salem Woman Indicted for Manslaughter After 6-year-old’s Suspicious Death

On Friday, a Marion County grand jury charged a 25-year-old woman from Salem with first-degree murder for the death of a 6-year-old boy in January.
Documents from the court say that the woman killed the child on or around January 13 in a way that broke the law and showed “extreme indifference to the value of human life.”
Salem Police said that just before 9 a.m. on Jan. 20, emergency workers were called to the 600 block of 18th Street SE to help a child who wasn’t moving. Officials say that the child was taken to Salem Health, where he or she died. Police said that an examination was done by the Oregon Medical Examiner’s Office.
The tweet below verifies the news:
Salem woman indicted for manslaughter after ‘suspicious’ death of 6-year-old in January https://t.co/MvhmAJV7Fx
— Statesman Journal (@Salem_Statesman) June 4, 2023
On Jan. 21, police arrested the 29-year-old father and the 25-year-old woman in connection with the death of the child, which they called “suspicious.” The death was being looked into by the Salem Police Special Victims Unit. At the time, police said that the two could be charged with first-degree criminal abuse.
After the child died, the Marion County District Attorney’s Office decided at first not to press charges, but they did not say why.
If you are interested in learning more about this subject, I suggest checking out the following links:
- Tragic Standoff in Brandon Neighborhood Leaves 1 Officer De@d, 1 Wounded
- A Man Was Detained After Robbing A Store With A Spray-painted Nintendo Game Gun
In January, Deputy District Attorney Brendan Murphy sent an email to the Statesman Journal saying, “All I can say is that the investigation is still going on.”
It doesn’t look like a judge has signed an order for the woman’s arrest yet, and she isn’t on the list of people in jail in Marion County.
Do you know what’s going on in California politics right now? You can keep up with what’s happening in California by following the California Examiner on Twitter.