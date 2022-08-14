Salman Rushdie Remains Hospitalised As The Attacker Pleads Not Guilty

A day after he was repeatedly stabbed during a public event in New York state, renowned author Salman Rushdie remained hospitalized on Saturday with critical injuries as authorities investigated the crime that has drawn international criticism.

The court-appointed attorney for the alleged attacker, 24-year-old Hadi Matar of Fairview, New Jersey, Nathaniel Barone, told Reuters that his client pleaded not guilty to attempted murder and assault counts on Saturday.

Police said Matar stormed the stage at Chautauqua Institution in western New York and stabbed Indian-born writer Salman Rushdie, 75, who has had a bounty on his head ever since Iran urged Muslims to kill him in response to his 1988 novel “The Satanic Verses.”

Rushdie underwent many hours of surgery on Thursday, and as of Friday evening, his agent, Andrew Wylie, said that his client was still on a ventilator and unable to talk. Wylie said in an email the novelist had suffered nerve damage in his arm and cuts to his liver. He was also likely to lose an eye.

The New York Times reported on Saturday that Rushdie had begun to talk, citing Wylie, although Wylie did not respond to queries asking for an update on Rushdie’s condition on that day.

As an act of violence against free speech, the stabbing was widely denounced by authors and politicians worldwide. On Saturday, Vice President Joe Biden issued a statement praising Rushdie for the “universal principles” he and his writing represent.

“Bravery, honesty Resilience. a safe space for thought exchange, “… Biden stated. All open and free societies share these fundamental characteristics.

On Saturday, neither local nor federal authorities provided any new information about the probe. On Friday, police claimed they still had no leads as to what motivated the attack.

NBC New York reports that a preliminary assessment of Matar’s social media accounts by law authorities revealed his sympathies with Shi’ite extremism and Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), but no concrete ties.

Washington claims that the IRGC is leading a global radical campaign with its vast commercial empire and elite armed and intelligence units.

When Matar’s lawyer Barone was asked for his assessment of the situation, he stated, “We’re still in the preliminary phases, and I believe the most crucial thing for people to keep in mind in situations like this is to maintain an open mind. They should check everything out. They need to have more than a hunch or two in order to justify their suspicions.”

He indicated that the case’s preliminary hearing would take place this coming Friday.

According to the NBC New York story, Matar was born in California but has now relocated to New Jersey, where he is using a fraudulent driver’s license. After being taken down by members of the audience, a state trooper arrived and arrested him there.

According to eyewitnesses, he could not communicate with the author before launching an attack. During Matar’s arraignment, prosecutors reportedly claimed that Rushdie had been stabbed 10 times. The Times said that this information came from the prosecution.

According to the Times, prosecutors claimed that Matar took a bus to Chautauqua Institution, a retreat for the intellectually curious located about 12 miles (19 km) from Lake Erie, and purchased a permit to attend Rushdie’s session. Participants reported seeing no overt security measures being implemented.

On Saturday, the office of the county district attorney did not reply to calls for comment.

NBC New York reported that on Friday night, FBI agents went to Matar’s last known residence in Fairview, a Bergen County borough directly across the Hudson River from Manhattan.

The residence was a two-story brick building in a predominantly Spanish-speaking area, and on Saturday there was no evidence of a police presence. Reporters waiting outside the residence were met with silence from a woman who entered.

BOUNTY ON HIS HEAD

After being born into a Muslim Kashmiri family in Bombay (now Mumbai), Rushdie relocated to Britain, where he has continued to get death threats throughout the years for his novel “The Satanic Verses,” which is considered blasphemous by certain Muslims. Many countries with sizable Muslim populations banned the book.

Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, the leader of Iran at the time, issued a fatwa (religious edict) in 1989 condemning the book and its author for blasphemy and ordering all Muslims to kill them. The novel’s Japanese translator, Hitoshi Igarashi, was murdered in 1991; his murder has never been solved.

Officially, the Iranian government has said nothing about the Rushdie attack, but some conservative Iranian newspapers have praised the man who committed the crime.

There is a multi-million dollar reward for Rushdie’s assassination, put up by Iranian groups, some of which have ties to the Iranian government. Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Khomeini’s successor as supreme leader, declared the fatwa to be “irrevocable” as late as 2019.

The mayor of Yaroun, Lebanon, Ali Tehfe, revealed that Matar’s father was from Yaroun. The suspect was born in the United States to immigrant parents, the mayor said.

Tehfe claimed he had “no knowledge at all” about whether Matar or his parents were associated with or supported the Iranian-backed Hezbollah armed group in Lebanon.

On Saturday, a Hezbollah official told Reuters that the organization knew nothing further about the Rushdie incident.

