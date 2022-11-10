Sam Hunt Divorce: His Wife Hannah Lee Fowler Called-Off Her Divorce Petition

The divorce between Sam Hunt and his wife of country music is stalling. Hannah Lee Fowler requested the court to dismiss the case in April, just two months after filing for divorce, and the judge granted her request, according to records obtained by PEOPLE.

Who Is Sam Hunt?

Sam Hunt is a well-known American singer and songwriter who is currently estimated to have a net worth of $3 million. In the month of December in the year 1984, Sam Hunt was born in Cedartown, Georgia.

Before signing a recording contract with MCA Nashville in 2014, he starred on the gridiron at the high school and collegiate levels. 2014 saw the release of Montevallo, Hunt’s first full-length studio album.

The album was awarded the Gold certification and peaked at number one on the Billboard 200 list, number three on the US Country chart, and number two in Canada. Additionally, Hunt issued his extended play (EP) X2C in 2014, which peaked at number five on the US Country chart and number thirty-six on the Billboard 200.

His singles “Leave the Night On,” “Take Your Time,” and “House Party” all climbed to the top spot on the charts for US Hot Country as well as US Country Airplay. After a gap of two years, Hunt broke new ground by becoming the first male rookie artist to achieve #1 on the Top Country Albums chart.

Before finding success on his own, Hunt wrote songs for other performers, including Keith Urban, Kenny Chesney, Reba McEntire, and Billy Currington, among others.

He has been nominated for an Academy of Country Music Award, a Billboard Music Award, and three Country Music Association Awards, in addition to winning a CMT Music Award and a Billboard Music Award.

Who Is Hannah Lee Fowler?

American nurse and fitness fanatic Hannah Lee Fowler. She is well-known for being Sam Hunt’s wife, a prominent country musician.

Hannah Lee Fowler gave birth to Fowler in Montevallo, Alabama, in the United States. She has three sisters and two brothers. Pastor Scott Fowler is her father.

According to the Spring Creek Cumberland Presbyterian Church’s “About Us” page, Scott and his wife Linda Fowler have seven kids together: Hannah, Joshua, Rebekah, Sarah, Jonathan, Elizabeth, and Daniel.

Her birth date, place of birth, early years, teenage years, upbringing location, ethnicity, etc. have never been properly disclosed to the general public or the media.

Other than the information mentioned above, the mainstream media has not yet received accurate information regarding her date of birth, place of birth, early childhood years, teenage years, place of raising, ethnicity, etc.

Hannah graduated in 2006 from Evangel Christian School, where she had attended.

The beginning of Hannah Lee Fowler’s career is largely unknown to the general public. Rebekah, one of Hannah’s sisters, sent Hannah a heartfelt birthday letter, noting that she spends her days working out, eating carbs and sweets, and saving lives as a nurse.

As a result, Hannah Lee Fowler's dual professions as a nurse and fitness enthusiast were made public.

Hannah doesn’t seem to utilize social media, although her sister Rebekah frequently posts pictures of Hannah and occasionally Sam.

In August 2016, Hannah made her enigmatic online debut via Sam’s Instagram page. She also served as Sam Hunt’s main source of inspiration for his debut Montevallo record.

Other than this, she has kept her private life a well-kept secret, so nothing is known about her.

Sam Hunt Divorce

According to documents obtained by PEOPLE, Hannah Lee Fowler petitioned the court in April to dismiss the case, just two months after she initially filed for divorce. A judge granted her request, and PEOPLE was able to obtain a copy of the signed order.

The decision to reverse the divorce was made after Fowler, who is 33 years old, initially filed for divorce in February, then withdrew her initial allegations a few hours later and re-filed the same day in a different county. TMZ was the first media outlet to break the news of the firing.

According to a source who spoke to PEOPLE, “They are doing their best each and every day.” “Sam and his wife are always looking forward to the following adventure in the series. He is only considering his loved ones and what lies ahead for them all.”

PEOPLE reached out to Fowler, her attorneys, and a representative for Hunt, 37, but none of them immediately responded to our request for comment.

On Friday, Hunt went out on his own to attend the Barnstable Brown Gala, where he was caught wearing his wedding ring on the red carpet. He did not appear to be accompanied by anyone else.

On the same evening, he went to the Kentucky Derby party that was held at the Mellwood Art & Entertainment Center and was hosted by Black Rock Thoroughbreds. The theme of the party was “Fillies & Stallions.”

Despite the fact that Hunt did not comment on the current status of his marriage, he did mention that he and Fowler were collaborating in order to select a moniker for their child.

He stated that “we are thinking about it” at the moment. “Before we give her a name, I’d like her to make her debut in the real world. I want to be able to look at her and know immediately what name would be most appropriate for her.”

The couple had a rocky relationship for a number of years before reconciling in 2016 and being married the following year.

