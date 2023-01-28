Sam Kim’s Father Murdered In A Seattle Robbery: Sam Kim, a Korean-American singer, lost his father in a robbery in Seattle.
In a statement issued on January 26th, Antenna Music, Kim’s management company, verified the information. According to Soompi’s translation of the agency’s statement, “We would appreciate it if you could express your condolences to Sam Kim, who lost his father, and pray for the departed.” “May he find eternal peace?”
Kim’s father, Hansoo Kim, was killed after a robber entered the restaurant he was managing in Seattle, Washington, according to a story by Korea JoongAng Daily. Age-wise, he was 58. On January 24, there was a funeral, and Kim sang his 2016 single “Mama Don’t Worry” in honor of his father.
The Seattle Times also notes that investigations are still underway and that no arrests have been made in connection with the fatal shooting.
Kim gained notoriety in 2013 as a contestant on the third season of the talent competition show K-pop Star, for which he relocated from his native Los Angeles to South Korea. Kim joined Antenna Music, which is founded by famed Korean singer-songwriter You Hee-yeol, after finishing as the series runner-up.
With the release of the mini-album “I Am Sam” in 2016, he made his solo debut. The album’s lead single, “No Sense,” featured singer-songwriter Crush.
His song “Love Me Like That,” which was featured on the main soundtrack of the Korean drama Nevertheless, helped him become more well-known in 2021. His most recent track, “Smile,” in English, was created by Moroccan-Dutch DJ R3HAB and released in 2022.
