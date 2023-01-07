San Diego County Deputy Charged Over Drug Possession And Burglary

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Authorities reported that on Friday, a veteran San Diego County sheriff’s officer was detained on suspicion of committing burglary and having drugs. The arrest came about as a result of the investigation.
According to a statement released by the Sheriff’s Agency, Cory Richey was taken into arrest as he was arriving at work. Richey has been employed by the department since 2007.
According to the statement, he was taken into custody on a felony warrant after being charged with 13 counts of burglary and three counts of possession of a prohibited drug.
It wasn’t immediately obvious whether Richey had a lawyer who could speak on his behalf, although it seemed likely that he did.
The Sheriff’s Department is also conducting an inquiry into Corey at this time. According to the statement made by the department, he has been placed on administrative leave without pay while both the criminal investigation and the departmental investigation continue.
“The San Diego Sheriff’s Agency does not tolerate any criminal activity from our staff and investigates any actions of misconduct,” (The San Diego Sheriff’s Department does not tolerate any criminal activity from our workers) “according to the statement made by the department. “We insist that every one of our employees assume responsibility for the choices they make and the deeds they perform.”
