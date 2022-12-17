San Francisco Bay Area Earthquake Was Measured In At A Magnitude Of 3.6

San Francisco Bay Area Earthquake: The Hillside Natural Area, which is a park near El Cerrito, is where the epicenter appeared to be, according to SFGate.
A magnitude 5.1 earthquake rocked the Bay Area on October 25, making it the region’s most powerful tremor since 2014.
ABC7 reported that there have been no reports of injuries or damages as a result of the storm.
According to CBS, the earthquake shook people awake in the East Bay as it passed through the Hayward fault and then continued on through the Berkeley Hills.
The Hayward fault runs through densely populated areas, such as the UC Berkeley Campus and Memorial Stadium, amongst other notable landmarks.
The Berkeley Lab polled users on Twitter to see if any of them felt the earthquake.
“Yup. After the earthquake and subsequent wake-up, everyone in Berkeley is suddenly wide awake. And it’s really hard to fall back asleep,” eveblossom wrote.
Pamela Davis confirmed that it was in fact highly powerful. “Shook entire house.”
In addition, Damian Hayden mentioned that “things tumbled from the bookcases at my residence.” The very first time ever during an earthquake”
The United States Geological Survey (USGS) stated that they had received reports of people sensing the earthquake from throughout the East Bay, in addition to San Francisco and its peninsula, and the South Bay.
The most recent major earthquake to strike along the Hayward fault occurred on October 21, 1868, and it completely leveled the central business district of Hayward. There were five fatalities and thirty persons injured in the incident. The magnitude, according to estimates, was 6.8.
Since that time, there have been millions of new residents and homes built in the region along the fault.
Read Next: