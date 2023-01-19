San Francisco District Attorney Charges Man In Viral Hose Video With Battery

A warrant for Collier Gwin’s arrest has been issued, according to San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins, who said this on Wednesday. Collier Gwin was seen on surveillance footage spraying a homeless woman with a hose as she sat on a sidewalk on Montgomery Street in the city’s North Beach neighbourhood.
Gwin was charged with misdemeanour violence for his acts on January 9 that were caught on camera and became viral online early last week, according to a statement from Jenkins.
The district attorney’s office stated that Gwin may spend up to six months in county jail and pay a $2,000 fine if found guilty.
Jenkins said in her statement that “the alleged abuse of an unhoused member of our community is simply unacceptable.” “Mr. Gwin will experience the proper repercussions for his behaviour. Two wrongs don’t make a right, thus the vandalism at the Foster Gwin gallery is also totally unacceptable and must cease.
The gallery’s door was broken after the video went viral, and a wave of unfavourable Yelp reviews caused the company’s average rating to drop to one star. Since the video surfaced online, the proprietors of the Barbarossa Lounge, whose exterior can be seen behind Gwin in the clip but is unrelated to Gwin, claim they have received hundreds of nasty and threatening messages from viewers who believed Gwin worked for their establishment.
In interviews with the media, Gwin stated that the woman got combative and began yelling at him as he was trying to clean the sidewalk where she was seated. He said that he had called the San Francisco Police Department up to 25 times in search of assistance and that the woman had been loitering in front of his building and nearby businesses for about two weeks. He claimed that that morning, police advised the woman that she needed to get moving.
The woman in the video chose not to press charges against Gwin, according to the district attorney’s office, but the police department’s investigation produced enough evidence to support a misdemeanour battery prosecution. Once Gwin is detained and issued a citation, the district attorney’s office stated that an arraignment will be arranged.
