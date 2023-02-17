Explains the actions that can be taken in the IMG’s Activate and Maintain Services activity.
SAP Service Activation: Activate and Maintain Services
Use
The SAP Gateway server (hub system) uses the transaction for activating and maintaining services to maintain all registered services, register and activate services, delete services, and generally simplify usage.
The following benefits are provided by the service maintenance:
-
A fast overview of all registered services on the SAP Gateway hub system as well as backend systems
-
Detailed display of a service, such as ICF nodes and system alias assignment
-
Easy generation and activation of new services
The service maintenance is part of the Implementation Guide (IMG) in your SAP Gateway system. In the SAP Reference IMG (transaction SPRO) navigate to .
The main screen is divided into an upper and a lower section; the upper section displays all registered services (Service Catalog), and the lower section displays information about the service that has been chosen. ICF Nodes and System Aliases make up the details.
Some fundamental SAP Gateway operations are easily accessible from the Activate and Manage Services screen:
-
You can quickly access the SAP Gateway Client by choosing. The SAP Gateway Client provides general testing functions for your OData services.
-
You can quickly access the metadata cache by choosing.
Service Catalog
All of the system’s services are listed in the service catalog. By selecting Add Service from the menu bar, you may quickly locate services from a backend system that have not yet been registered.
As soon as a system alias is entered, a list of the upcoming services is displayed. Other search parameters can be entered as filter values to reduce the results further.
Using the hotspot of the columns Technical Service Name, Service Description, or External Service Name, you may choose a service from the list under Add Service.
The selected service’s details are displayed. Always enter a correct package name in this detailed view, or select Local Object for local items that shouldn’t be transmitted, which will automatically assign package $TMP to the service.
The ICF node to be used is already preselected in the section ICF Node’s Set current client as default client option. If the service already has an ICF node, ICF node creation is disabled. The reason for this is that many versions are utilizing the same ICF node and ICF service. Both radio buttons would be greyed out if ICF services were available for both modes (standard and compatible).
Only one ICF button will be greyed out if there is only one ICF service. For instance, this option is greyed off, and None is set if the compatibility mode already has an ICF node. You could switch on the regular mode in this situation.
Service Versioning
An administrator can create a service with a new version thanks to service versioning. Moreover, extensive information about each service can be shown to provide them with a first impression of the various versions. As a result, a system administrator may easily manage various services that the backend system offers (s).
You have the option of simultaneously activating many services in addition to only one. The rapid availability of several services can benefit from this mass activation. Of course, you require a variety of services at first. To perform mass activation, follow these steps:
- Choose Add Service.
- Enter the relevant system alias. You can use a filter if needed.
- In the list, select those services that you want to activate and choose Add Selected Services.
- Enter a prefix for your service and model names, for example, Z, and enter a valid package and choose Enter.
A list of all the services that were created is displayed, together with a status indicator (green for successful execution). Now you can close this screen.
The services you have activated are no longer included in the list of specified backend services.