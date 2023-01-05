SAPD Officers Shot A Man Multiple Times At A Hotel In The West Side

According to SAPD Chief William McManus, two San Antonio police officers shot a man numerous times after he pointed a gun at them at a hotel. Around 8:42 p.m. on Wednesday, a shooting took place in the 1400 block of Culebra Road, close to NW 18th and NW 19th Streets. When police were called, there was a report of a man threatening individuals in the parking lot with a gun. Officers, however, discovered nobody there when they arrived, according to McManus.
Officers received another call concerning the man at the same place at 8:42 p.m., two hours after the initial call. According to McManus, the caller indicated the man was allegedly pointing a gun in the parking lot.
The 44-year-old man with the gun had already climbed up to his room when the cops arrived. According to McManus, one of the policemen went to his room while the other stayed in the parking lot.
When the man’s door opened when the officer knocked, according to McManus, a gun was visible, which prompted both cops to fire. If the individual fired at the officers is unknown.
Before being transported by EMS to a nearby hospital, the armed man was shot multiple times in the torso, according to McManus. The man’s status was critical as of the most recent check.
According to departmental regulations, the two policemen who were engaged in the shooting have been placed on administrative duty until an inquiry is conducted. Each of them has spent six years working for SAPD.
McManus stated that the information is tentative and is susceptible to change because he hasn’t yet watched the bodycam footage of the shooting. We’ll provide more updates as they become available because this is a developing story.
Read More: