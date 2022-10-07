Sara Lee Cause Of Death: How Did WWE Wrestler Sara Die? Truth Behind Her Death!

Sara Lee Cause Of Death: Everyone on the planet was astounded when they heard the news of Sara Lee Cause Of Death. There are still a lot of mysteries and conspiracies surrounding the Sara Lee Cause Of Death of one of the most well-known and well-loved personalities in the history of the globe, whose pursuit by paparazzi ultimately resulted in her death.

Who Was Sara Lee?

Sara Lee, better known by her ring name Sara Weston, passed away at the age of 30. She was a television personality and a former superstar in WWE. Her mother, Terri Lee, broke the tragic news to family and friends via a post on Facebook on Thursday.

In the post, she said, “It is with heavy hearts we wanted to convey that our Sara Weston has gone to be with Jesus, We are all in shock and arrangements are not complete.” Added, “We beg that you respect our family’s privacy during this difficult time.

” We are all in need of prayer, particularly [Cory’s] husband and her children. Nobody knows what brought about her passing away.

After hearing the news of Sara Lee’s passing, tributes to the former WWE Superstar immediately began pouring in online, with fans giving their sympathies to friends and family members of Sara Lee.

One user commented, “This is such a horrible and shocking event. Love and best wishes to her family. A very kind and kind person who I had the pleasure of getting to know and working with.

“Rest in peace, Sara Lee,” one more user commented, “My heart is broken, I am lost for words, and I am still in complete and utter disbelief.” I will never forget how much I love and cherish you, Sara Lee.

Sara Lee Cause Of Death: How Did She Die?

The death of Sara Lee, the winner of Season 6 of WWE’s “Tough Enough” reality show, was disclosed by her mother on Thursday. Lee was 30 years old.

Terri Lee stated on Facebook, “It is with heavy hearts we wanted to convey that our Sara Weston has gone to be with Jesus.” All of us are in disbelief, and plans are still in the works. Please give our family some privacy as we grieve. The official cause of death was not disclosed.

“WWE is heartbroken to learn of the passing of Sara Lee,” the wrestling organization announced in a statement posted on Twitter on Thursday night. “Lee’s success on “Tough Enough” was an example to many in the sports entertainment industry. WWE extends its deepest sympathies to her loved ones and fans.

In 2017, Lee wed Wesley Blake, aka Cory James Weston, a fellow WWE wrestler. They had two kids together, a daughter named Piper and a son named Brady. Lee announced on Tuesday that she had a sinus infection and was on the mend.

Her two consecutive gym visits served as a cause for celebration: “Celebrating finally being healthy enough to go to the gym 2 days in a row,” she posted. My first sinus infection really kicked my end.

After her 2015 performance, Lee was offered a one-year contract with the wrestling group, but she was let go in September of that year. She eventually moved on to compete on the indie wrestling circuit. Bull James, a fellow professional wrestler, set up a GoFundMe to help Lee’s loved ones.

All of us here at Tough Enough is devastated by Sara Lee’s untimely passing,” James said on the GoFundMe page. The last thing her devoted husband, Cory, has to worry about as he picks up the pieces and continues to raise their three children is money and paying for burial and everything else that comes with death.