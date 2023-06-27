Sarah Ferguson Net Worth: How Much Did She Get in Divorce Settlement with Prince Andrew?

A member of the British Royal Family, Sarah Ferguson is also known as Sarah, Duchess of York. Fergie is the nickname for Sarah Ferguson. From 1986 to 1996, she was wed to Prince Andrew, a descendant of Queen Elizabeth II of England. Beatrice and Eugenie, princesses, are their two joint daughters.
Sarah Ferguson Net Worth
Sarah Ferguson Net Worth is $1 Million as of this writing. Her business, Hartmoor, was forced to close in 2009 after amassing debts totaling $1.1 million. She had $3–9 million in debt during 2010, just barely avoiding personal bankruptcy. She became involved in a scandal concerning “pay for access” to the royal family the same year.
A News of the World reporter acting as an Indian businessman secretly recorded her saying, “£500,000 when you can, to me, open doors.” In essence, she was promising to get the businessman access to the royal family in exchange for a sizable sum of money.
The scandal that followed stirred up a lot of debate. She was found to owe unpaid legal expenses totaling hundreds of thousands of dollars in that same year. Later that year, she made an appearance on the reality show “Finding Sarah” on Oprah Winfrey’s network. It tracked her quest towards “finding herself.”
Sarah Ferguson’s Divorce Settlement with Prince Andrew
Sarah and Prince Andrew took divorce in 1996. The humiliation caused by those paparazzi pictures infuriated Queen Elizabeth, who reportedly gave her once-favored daughter-in-law the cold shoulder.
Fergie had a relatively meager divorce payment, in contrast to Princess Diana, who received a settlement of about $24 million at the same time. Sarah reportedly received a total of $600,000 in cash, $900,000 to put toward a new home purchase, and a small percentage of Andrew’s military pension.
Sarah Ferguson’s Life After Divorce
Fergie has worked with several charities ever since she wed Prince Andrew and has kept up the involvement even after their divorce. She has opened the majority of the Teenage Cancer Trust’s many units in several hospitals throughout London since becoming one of the organization’s patrons. She supports the Motor Neurone Disease Association as well.
She established Children in Crisis in 1993, where she currently serves as both the founding and life president. She established Chances for Children, her own nonprofit, in the United States. She founded the Sarah Ferguson Foundation, which is situated in Toronto, and serves as an international ambassador for Ronald McDonald House Charities.
In June 2020, Sarah established Sarah’s Trust, a nonprofit organization that sends meals, masks, scrubs, and toiletries to hospitals, nursing homes, and hospices to help staff members.
She was not invited to Prince Edward and Sophie Rhys-Jones’ 1999 wedding nor to Prince William and Kate Middleton’s 2011 nuptials, but she did attend Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s 2018 nuptials. She was reportedly “deeply upset” not to have been invited to Prince Charles’s evening reception at Frogmore House, which was hosted by the prince.
