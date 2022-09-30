Sarah Jessica Parker’s Stepfather Dies Following A ‘rapid Illness’

After a long illness, Sarah Jessica Parker’s stepfather passed away. He passed away at the age of 76.

Paul Giffin Forste, 76, passed away yesterday due to a “unexpected and quick illness,” Parker’s family stated in a statement to Fox News Digital.

He was comforted by his loving family, including his daughter Sarah Jessica Parker, in his final hours. He was married to Barbara for 54 years.

Paul “will be remembered with the attitude of loving compassion which was his faith, with his unique delight in his 13 grandchildren, and with his continuous belief in making the world a more charitable, tolerant, and beautiful place for all,” the statement said.

An agent for Parker confirmed to Fox News Digital that the “Sex and the City” star did not attend the New York City Ballet’s 10th annual Fall Fashion Gala, where she was scheduled to be honored.

Page Six reports that the 57-year-old actress is helping to earn over $24 million for the charity as vice chair of the board of directors and by creating the first Fall Fashion Gala in 2012.

It was stated that Parker had to miss the event because of a “sudden sad family problem,” and then came the news of Forste’s death.

Parker attended the New York premiere of “Hocus Pocus 2” the night before the gala.

Parker brought her twin kids, Tabitha and Marion, along with her husband, Matthew Broderick. The girls are 13 years old.

James Wilkie, their 19-year-old son, was not present during the family gathering.

Parker’s silver flowery blouse with a beaded outline and pale pink leggings were a show-stopper. Her magenta heels were the finishing touch on her ensemble.

Their identical twin daughters, Marion, in a shimmering pink and silver dress, and Tabitha, in a sophisticated black gown, made a rare red carpet debut in style. Both of them were wearing glittery heels to round off their outfits.

Broderick, who was 60 at the time, wore a brown suit and tie to the event with his loved ones.

After nearly 30 years, Parker returns to the “Hocus Pocus” franchise in the role of Sarah Sanderson in the sequel. She is joined in the American fantasy comedy picture by her co-stars Bette Midler and Kathy Najimy, who are reprising their roles as the Sanderson Sisters.

The second “Hocus Pocus” film is joining Disney+ this Friday.