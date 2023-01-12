School Secretary’s Body Was Found Near Memphis Church

In South Memphis, a man’s body was discovered outside of a church, and now we are getting more information about him.
Larry Thorn was identified as the victim by the Memphis Police Department.
WREG was informed by a witness that he observed a body being burned on the backside of a boarded-up church located off Gold Avenue. Just before 7 o’clock on Tuesday morning, police reported receiving a call about a person who had collapsed.
Thorn was determined to have died from a gunshot wound when they arrived at the scene. Beyond those particulars, the police have not divulged a great deal of information regarding their investigation.
Memphis Shelby County Schools said in a statement that Thorn worked as a secretary at A. Maceo Walker Middle School was cherished by her students and colleagues.
“Larry Thorn was frequently one of the first people to welcome both our pupils and our staff in his capacity as the school’s secretary. Everyone was greeted with warmth by his ebullient energy as they entered the premises. In addition to being an indispensable member of the A. Maceo Walker Middle School community, Mr. Thorn was the head coach of the school’s pom squad.
He had a lot of affection for both his coworkers and the kids he taught. We are aware that his school family and relatives will continue to require the support of the entire community, despite the fact that the District has provided more counselors to work with A. Maceo Walker community in order to assist them. The Memphis-Shelby County Schools would like to express their deepest sympathies to everybody who knew and cared about Mr. Thorn.
Read More:
- North Carolina Man Fatally Shot Himself After Killing Woman
- Deputies Report That A Man In His 20s Died In Orlando After Being Shot