There is a 20-year history between the family of the man who opened fire outside of a private school in East Memphis and the Memphis Police Department. On Monday afternoon, Joel Bowman sparked chaos and fear when he tried to enter Margolin Hebrew Academy by opening fire outside.
However, he does not have extensive ties to the Memphis Police Department. In 2016, he received a traffic citation for exceeding the speed limit in a school zone, and that was the only case we could find in his court record. Twenty years ago, members of Bowman’s family had a violent encounter with Memphis police.
Bowman vs. the City of Memphis was filed in 2003 by Susan Bowman, Dr. Anthony Bowman’s wife, alleging that her husband was shot and killed by police after she called 911. She claimed that when she called 911, she explained that her schizophrenic husband was armed with a gun but posed no danger to anyone other than himself.
She claimed that Dr. Bowman was fatally shot by responding police officers. Unfortunately, neither she nor her son, Joel, were awarded any compensation in court. Joel Bowman’s friends told WREG that he had been emotionally distressed ever since his father’s death, and that may have been what triggered his outburst on Monday.
There will be no catastrophe. MPD Assistant Chief Don Crowe speculated, “I think the suspect was going to harm somebody before the day was over.” Bowman attended Margolin Hebrew Academy, according to his friends and WREG. Bowman went to Margolin Hebrew Academy, which Rep. Steve Cohen confirmed, and Bowman’s Facebook page lists Cooper Yeshiva.
On Monday, Bowman returned to school, but it is unknown why. No students were present, and no one was hurt. Bowman was shot and killed by police after allegedly brandishing a firearm as he exited his car a short distance away in Berclair. On Tuesday, Bowman’s status was unknown. On Tuesday afternoon, no record of him was found in the inmate database of the Shelby County Jail.
Stanton, Tennessee was a little hamlet about an hour northeast of Memphis where Bowman resided with his mother. On Monday, police in Memphis requested that deputies from Haywood County, Tennessee check up on the resident there.
“Because he was in the hospital, we were told, a victim of a gunshot wound and they needed to check on the welfare of his mother. That’s what we were sent to do but were disregarded once we got there, to disregard…we’ve located her…she’s fine,” said Sheriff Billy Garret.
Sheriff Garrett stated that such a request was not out of the ordinary for his office. He claimed he and his deputies have never met Bowman or his mother. I was asked what information we have about this man, and I had to admit that we knew very little about his ancestry. He remarked, “They’re a nice, peaceful family who’ve lived on Dancyville Road for the past few years.”
No local residents were willing to speak on camera, with most claiming ignorance of who Bowman even is. What motivated Bowman to allegedly cause mayhem on Monday remains a mystery to Sheriff Garrett. “It’s regrettable. I mean, certainly when it involves this type of incident right here it concerns me that it’s a possibility that we would have someone who lives in our county do something like that,” he said.
The probe is being conducted by the TBI in the Volunteer State. Bowman has not been charged by Memphis police, and according to Sheriff Garrett, the TBI has not contacted his office. On Tuesday, the school released a statement appreciating the swift action of Memphis police and the solidarity of the local community.
“We are shocked and saddened by the events that took place at MHA-FYOS yesterday, and incredibly grateful to God that thanks to our school’s extensive security measures and the swift response by the Memphis Police Department, everyone is safe,” the school said.
"Because he was in the hospital, we were told, a victim of a gunshot wound and they needed to check on the welfare of his mother. That's what we were sent to do but were disregarded once we got there, to disregard…we've located her…she's fine," said Sheriff Billy Garret.
Sheriff Garrett stated that such a request was not out of the ordinary for his office. He claimed he and his deputies have never met Bowman or his mother. I was asked what information we have about this man, and I had to admit that we knew very little about his ancestry. He remarked, "They're a nice, peaceful family who've lived on Dancyville Road for the past few years."
No local residents were willing to speak on camera, with most claiming ignorance of who Bowman even is. What motivated Bowman to allegedly cause mayhem on Monday remains a mystery to Sheriff Garrett.
“It’s regrettable. I mean, certainly when it involves this type of incident right here it concerns me that it’s a possibility that we would have someone who lives in our county do something like that,” he said.
The probe is being conducted by the TBI in the Volunteer State. Bowman has not been charged by Memphis police, and according to Sheriff Garrett, the TBI has not contacted his office. On Tuesday, the school released a statement appreciating the swift action of Memphis police and the solidarity of the local community.
“We are shocked and saddened by the events that took place at MHA-FYOS yesterday, and incredibly grateful to God that thanks to our school’s extensive security measures and the swift response by the Memphis Police Department, everyone is safe,” the school said.
