Scott Disick Net Worth: Why He Broke Up With Kourtney Kardashian?

Scott Disick is a model, actor, and reality television star. Scott Disick is best known as the father of Kourtney Kardashian’s three children and for his frequent appearances on “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” and other Kardashian-related reality television programs.

Scott Disick sort of appeared out of nowhere to the American public. In 2006, when the Long Island, New York native began dating Kourtney Kardashian, he was suddenly everywhere. Their on-again, off-again relationship was a rating goldmine for the several reality television programs on which the Kardashian clan has appeared.

Early Years

Scott Disick was born in Eastport, New York, on May 26, 1983, as the son of Jeffrey and Bonnie Disick. Since he was a child, he has worked alongside his father in the family’s real estate development business. When he attended Ross School in East Hampton, Long Island, he was notorious for his party.

Before he met Kourtney and began appearing on “Keeping Up with the Kardashians,” he did some modeling for the cover art of the young adult novel series “Heartland.”

The mother and father of Disick died within a few months of one another. Bonnie Disick, the mother of Scott Disick, passed away in October 2013 at the age of 63 following a lengthy illness.

In February 2014, her decline and death were covered on Keeping Up with the Kardashians. His father, Jeffrey Disick, died unexpectedly a few months after his mother in January 2014, both at the age of 63.

Kourtney Kardashian Relationships

Kourtney and Scott began dating in 2006, after meeting at the residence of Girls Gone Wild founder Joe Francis in Mexico. Disick acquired an engagement ring at one point but ultimately did not propose to Kourtney.

They were never married, however, they currently have three children together: Mason Dash Disick, born in Los Angeles on December 14, 2009, Penelope Scotland Disick, born on July 8, 2011, and Reign, born on December 14, 2014.

Michael Girgenti, a male model, filed a paternity claim against Kourtney in 2013. He asserted that he, not Disick, was the father of Mason. Kourtney refuted the accusation and established that Disick was the father by having him take a paternity test. The results of the paternity test confirmed that Disick is actually the father of their children.

In “Keeping Up with the Kardashians,” Kourtney and Scott’s on-again, off-again romance was frequently highlighted as volatile and dramatic. Kourtney once feared Disick was an alcoholic, so he underwent counseling and briefly quit drinking. Midway through 2010, the pair reconciled when he became sober.

The couple separated permanently in July 2015. Disick has been in and out of treatment, and tabloids said he had been spotted in Monte Carlo with other women.

Other Work

Scott Disick has appeared in several other reality television programs, including Kourtney and Khloe Take Miami and Kourtney and Kim Take New York, in addition to Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

In the latter series, Scott persuades Kourtney to come back to New York with him so that he can escape her family, with whom he has had a strained relationship for many years. Scott manages firms that produce goods like QuickTrim, Rejuvacare, and Monte Carlo Perpetual Tan, among others, while employed by GNC.

He has also established RYU, a Meatpacking District restaurant in New York. In 2018, he created his own clothing line, Talentless, which includes sweatshirts, T-shirts, and cargo pants. In 2019, Scott launched his own E! reality series titled “Flip It Like Disick,” in which he renovates and sells houses.

Personal Life

Disick has anger management issues, as evidenced by his behavior on the Kardashian reality series. Khloe, Kourtney’s sister, and Disick’s relationship is notoriously tense.

In September 2017, Sofia Richie, daughter of Lionel Richie, and Disick went public with their relationship. Also, read about Dwyane Wade Net Worth

Scott Disick Net Worth

Scott Disick Net Worth is estimated to be around $45 Million. Scott is a renowned real estate developer and flipper. He has owned a number of residences for personal and professional reasons, notably in the Los Angeles suburb of Hidden Hills.

Scott spent $3.2 million in April 2018 for a 1.3-acre property in Hidden Hills. After a complete refurbishment shown on his reality show “Flip It Like Disick,” he quickly listed the residence for $7 million. Several price reductions were made before he finally found a buyer in November 2020 for $5,6 million.

Scott paid $6 million for another home in the vicinity around 2015. In 2019, he placed it on the market for $13 million.

