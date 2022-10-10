Search For Missing Savannah, Georgia Child

According to Facebook postings from the Chatham County Police Department in Savannah, Georgia, authorities are actively searching for a youngster who was last seen at his house on Wednesday morning.

In an effort to locate 20-month-old Quinton Simon alive, police have been spending 18- to 20-hour days on the case.

Police said the FBI is helping in the probe.

Mother Lelani Simon, 22, said authorities she last saw her son around 6 a.m. on Wednesday in his playpen, according to CNN affiliate WJCL. After 9 a.m. on that day, his whereabouts were listed as unknown.

WTOC, a CNN affiliate, said that first reports indicated the toddler had walked out.

Lelani Simon’s mother, Billie Jo Howell, and her husband have custody of Quinton and his younger brother, aged three, according to court papers acquired by WJCL. WJCL claimed that Howell had first attempted to have Lelani and her boyfriend removed in early September.

Police have not commented on whether or not they suspect foul play in the toddler’s disappearance.

As of Sunday afternoon, no suspects or individuals of interest have been identified.

Police stated in a Facebook post on Saturday that “finding Quinton Simon is our greatest priority and the intensity of our work remains as intense as it has been from the day of his abduction.”

WJCL reports that police have investigated the residence, the backyard pool, and a neighboring pond, but have turned up no traces of Quinton.

On Sunday, police announced they will be re-canvassing some neighborhoods.