Search Underway in Lancaster Aqueduct for Missing Glendale Fishermen

A search operation is in full swing in Lancaster, California, as authorities look for two missing fishermen who set out from Glendale and have not been heard from since. In this blog post, we provide an overview of the situation and the ongoing efforts to locate the missing individuals.
The Missing Fishermen
The search mission revolves around 86-year-old Minas Khacheryan and his 78-year-old brother, Grigor Khacheryan. They were last seen at 8 a.m. on a Friday in the 1000 block of East Chevy Chase Drive in Glendale. The brothers had embarked on a fishing trip to the Lancaster area.
Minas Khacheryan is described as 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighing 180 pounds, with short, balding gray hair, blue eyes, and a goatee. Notably, he has a heart condition and is missing his left eye, which adds urgency to the search efforts.
Grigor Khacheryan stands at 5 feet, 5 inches tall, and weighs 140 pounds. He also has short, balding gray hair and brown eyes. It’s important to note that he recently underwent open-heart surgery, making the situation even more critical.
Search Operation in the California Aqueduct
The search operation, which began around 2:30 p.m., is centered around the California Aqueduct in Lancaster. Sheriff’s divers are diligently combing the area for any signs of the missing fishermen. There is a concern that the brothers might have fallen into the water while fishing, prompting this extensive search.
Missing Persons Bulletin
The disappearance of the Khacheryan brothers prompted the issuance of a missing persons bulletin. Friends, family, and concerned citizens are urged to be on the lookout for any information that could aid in their safe return.
A Community Awaits Answers
As the search continues, the communities of Glendale and Lancaster are anxiously awaiting news of the missing fishermen. The circumstances are undeniably worrisome, given the health conditions of both individuals. The efforts of law enforcement, divers, and search teams are focused on locating Minas and Grigor Khacheryan as swiftly as possible.
Hope for a Safe Return
In times like these, hope and solidarity within the community play a pivotal role. Families, friends, and neighbors are rallying together, hoping for a positive outcome and the safe return of the missing fishermen. The search operation remains ongoing, with the shared goal of reuniting the Khacheryan brothers with their loved ones.