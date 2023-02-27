Seattle Police Officer Assaulted While Recovering Stolen Car

During the early-morning Sunday recovery of a stolen car in the Eastlake area, a Seattle Police Department officer was assaulted, the department reported.
Around 1:30 in the morning, the police officer discovered an automobile that had been reported stolen in the 2300 block of Franklin Avenue East.
A man emerged from an adjacent apartment building as the officer attempted to recover the vehicle, and he began to interfere with the tow truck as it was attempting to remove the vehicle.
The suspect was apprehended following a brief foot pursuit after it was determined that he had numerous outstanding felony warrants.
Both Suspects Barricaded Themselves
The 42-year-old man started ranting back at the apartment complex as the officer waited for backup to show up. The officer and the arrested man, according to the police, were then separated by a woman who had emerged from the residence.
Soon after, a second man who the suspect knew emerged from the apartment and attacked the policeman in an effort to save him from being arrested.
According to authorities, the two males went back to the flat and barricaded themselves inside.
The tweet below from Seattle Police Dept. confirms the assault news:
Officer assaulted during recovery of stolen vehicle:https://t.co/Rmb9lc8I3U
— Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) February 27, 2023
To try to persuade the men to voluntarily leave the apartment, SPD hostage negotiators were dispatched to the location. Afterward, police were able to enter the residence with the aid of a search warrant and locate the two guys. The SWAT team from SPD entered the residence and detained both males.
The assaulting cop sustained non-life-threatening wounds. The suspects weren’t hurt in any way.
An inquiry into assault, obstruction, resistance to arrest, false reporting, and the 42-year-old man’s outstanding warrants led to his arrest. A 32-year-old man who was the second man was detained while being investigated for assault and obstruction. Both were lodged in the King County Detention Center.
The woman who entered the flat and stood in the way of the officer and the arrested suspect was also charged with obstruction by the police.
