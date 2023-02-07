Sebastian Stan Dating History: From Leighton Meester to Annabelle Wallis

Sebastian Stan is no rookie when it comes to playing romantic leads in films. In the Hulu series Pam & Tommy, Stan plays Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee during his marriage to Pamela Anderson.
In the horror film Fresh, he starred opposite Daisy Edgar Jones as a troubled killer who passes himself off as a sweet lover. Endings, Beginnings, the upcoming 2020 drama starring himself, Shailene Woodley, and Jamie Dornan, features a tangled love triangle.
In real life, however, Stan is more comfortable keeping his dating life under wraps. The Romanian-born actor who plays Bucky “Winter Soldier” Barnes in the MCU has had a number of well-known women in his life, but he has been very private about his personal life.
The star of A Different Man recently hung out with Annabelle Wallis, who plays a villain in Malignant. Stan’s rumored exes include Dianna Agron, the Spanish actress Alejandra Onieva, and co-stars Leighton Meester, Jennifer Morrison, and Margarita Levieva.
Read on to learn about Sebastian Stan’s past relationships.
Sebastian Stan With Leighton Meester
In 2008, Sebastian Stan began dating his Gossip Girl co-star, Leighton Meester, making their relationship very public. Meester played Blair Waldorf to Stan’s Carter Baizen, and both were regulars on the CW show.
During their time together, Stan spoke highly of Meester, even though he would later avoid discussing his ties with the press.
“She is the most fascinating, intelligent, gifted, and hilarious person I know. I mean, she’s hilarious, “In 2009, he spoke to the press about Meester.
On the other hand, Stan and Meester split up in the early 2010 spring. Later that year, Meester discussed the breakup in an interview with Seventeen.
“I’ve only had one experience when it was incredibly hard and I was so heartbroken when it ended,” she said of her relationship with Stan.
Meester’s husband right now is actor Adam Brody.
Sebastian Stan With Dianna Agron
In July 2011, E! Online reported that Stan was seen leaving his Los Angeles apartment with Glee actress Dianna Agron.
Stan and Agron dated for a short period of time, ending in December 2011. After years apart, the two were able to spend Valentine’s Day together at La Poubelle Bistro in Los Angeles in 2012.
Sebastian Stan With Jennifer Morrison
Sebastian Stan started going out with Jennifer Morrison, who also stars in Once Upon a Time, in 2012. Morrison, aged 33, portrayed one of the stars on the ABC series as Emma Swan, and Stan appeared as the Mad Hatter in guest appearances during the show’s second season.
Morrison and Stan’s real-life fairy tale ended abruptly in 2013 when they decided to go their own ways.
Sebastian Stan With Margarita Levieva
Sebastian Stan and the Revenge starlet originally worked together on the romantic comedy Spread in 2009, but they didn’t start dating until 2014.
During their two-year romance, Levieva was a frequent Instagram guest of Stan’s. The actor from Captain America: The Winter Soldier shared a picture of Levieva out in the rain in Central Park in July 2014.
Black and white photo with the phrase “I mean… #yes” by Stan.
Stan posted a picture of Levieva in August 2014 walking down a cobblestone street in Italy with the phrase “no words.” In December 2014, Stan posted yet another solitary photo of Levieva to Instagram.
“All in all, 2017 was a fantastic year. #2k14, “Stan penned what appears to be a reference to his relationship with the Russian-born actress in the photo’s caption.
In 2015, Stan continued to post pictures of himself and Levieva, such as a cute photo of the two of them caught in the snow in March and a photo of Levieva under a disco ball in Berlin in August.
The Allegiance star has also shared photos of herself and Stan on Instagram, describing him as her “ideal dance partner” in August 2015 and gushing about his romantic gestures in October 2014. They last posted a photo together on social media in October 2015, with Levieva calling Stan “one of my favorites” in the caption.
It is believed that Levieva and Stan broke up in 2016, though neither party has addressed the rumors.
Sebastian Stan With Alejandra Onieva
On a yacht in Ibiza that summer of 2020, Sebastian Stan was initially romantically linked to Spanish actress Alejandra Onieva. After that, they avoided public displays of affection, except for the occasional social media update.
Onieva posted her first official Instagram photo with Stan in it in December 2020; it was a picture of their shadows on a dirt road.
At the time of the release of Stan’s film on Monday, April 2021, Onieva claimed she was “very proud” of him. In August of that year, she marked his birthday by sharing a touching video montage of their time together.
With the remark, “Today, many, many… years ago, my favorite soul came to existence,” Onieva described the birth of her favorite person. She went on, “Experience is the actual beauty of life, and sharing it with you is a gift!”
For Onieva’s 29th birthday in June 2021, Stan made a humorous little film of his own. “Happy Birthday @ale onieva!!” An accompanying caption was added by Stan. “In the midst of a lot of despair, you shone through more than a year ago. I appreciate it very much. 2020 #loveinthetimeofcovid #quarantinenights.”
“The love you offer me is the most wonderful gift this life has given me, te quiero,” Onieva said as a comment on the post.
Neither Stan nor Onieva has commented on the subject, therefore it is unclear when the couple actually broke up. Their final social media appearance as a pair was in November of 2021, on Onieva’s Instagram.
Sebastian Stan With Annabelle Wallis
When Robert Pattinson and Annabelle Wallis were seen holding hands and looking very close at his 36th birthday celebration in New York City in May 2022, dating speculations began to circulate about the Pam & Tommy actor and the Peaky Blinders actress.
Photographer Myles Hendrik initially posted a carousel of photographs from the event, including one showing Wallis delicately pushing her mouth against Stan’s lower lip; this image has subsequently been deleted.
Both Wallis and Stan had just ended significant relationships before the party: Wallis had broken up with her long-term partner of four years, Chris Pine, in March 2022, while Stan had been romantically associated with Onieva since 2020.
They were last seen in public together in New York City in December 2022, when they were spotted out with Wallis’ dog, Zeus.
