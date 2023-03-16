Second Suspect Charged in Slaying of Athens Man Outside Five Points Home

On Wednesday, a second person was arrested in connection with the killing of a man outside a home in the Five Points neighborhood of Athens earlier this month.
Athens-Clarke police said on Friday that Ja’Vanni McDavid, 24, of Athens, died after being shot on March 5. Glendarius Jamius Tate, 20, of MLK Parkway, has been charged with murder.
McDavid was killed by a gunshot outside a house on the 100 block of Northview Drive around midnight.
Anthony Quinn Brown, who lives on Magnolia Street and is 19 years old, was arrested and charged with murder before.
Detectives Are Still Trying to Figure Out Who Shot the Bullet That Killed McDavid
Barnett says that Tate was caught during a traffic stop as he was leaving his place of work. As part of the murder investigation, police went to a house in west Athens on Wednesday afternoon, but no one was arrested there.
Detectives found that Tate and Brown were both in a white car that pulled up to the house and started shooting, said Lt. Shaun Barnett of the police.
But Barnett said that detectives are still trying to figure out who shot the bullet that killed McDavid.
The gunshots were aimed at a place where a party was going on with a lot of young people between the ages of 15 and 20.
Police haven’t said anything about what might have caused the gun attack. After neighbors called 911 to say they heard a lot of gunshots, police went to the scene.
