Second Teen Faces Charges in Connection to July Shooting of Stowe Township Teen

McKees Rocks, PA: In a recent development, a second teenager has been charged in connection to the shooting of a fellow teen in Stowe Township that occurred in July.
Shaiky Yates, 16, hailing from McKees Rocks, now faces multiple charges including aggravated assault, conspiracy, and robbery stemming from the incident that unfolded just before 7 p.m. on July 26. The incident took place in the vicinity of Dohrman Street and Woodward Avenue.
The investigation had been underway for the alleged shooter, Devonte Woodson, 17, who is also from McKees Rocks. Woodson turned himself into Allegheny County deputies on July 30.
According to available video surveillance footage, Woodson and Yates were seen approaching a 15-year-old victim. Woodson brandished what appeared to be a black firearm, leading the victim to empty his pockets, relinquishing his phone and money, which Yates promptly took. The situation escalated as Woodson reportedly struck the victim with the gun’s barrel, resulting in an accidental discharge that wounded the victim in the arm, as per official complaints filed.
Both Woodson and Yates have come under the radar of law enforcement due to their involvement in various gang affiliations, as outlined in court documents.
Woodson, who was apprehended, is currently facing charges that include two counts of aggravated assault, in addition to gun-related charges.
This development sheds further light on the ongoing investigation into the incident, underlining the legal actions being taken against those involved. Stay tuned for more updates on this case as it unfolds.
