Fatal Assault: Security Guard Killed in Mob Beating Outside L.A. Nightclub

On Sunday, a mob reportedly battered a security guard to death near a bar in Los Angeles. After losing his balance and falling into the street outside the Dragonfly nightclub in Hollywood on July 30, the Los Angeles Police Department released a statement saying that a group of men in their 20s confronted the security guard, whose family members identified him to the Los Angeles Times as Daniel Sandifer, and kicked and stomped on him.
The LAPD has stated that the attack occurred at approximately 2:00 am local time and that seven to eleven attackers were involved. The Los Angeles Police Department has said only that the fight’s origins are “unknown.” According to a press release from the LAPD, responding police located a male laying unconscious in the street.
The Los Angeles Fire Department rushed him to the hospital, but he was pronounced dead upon arrival. Before police arrived, the criminals reportedly made their getaway on foot. According to KTLA 5, police are unsure as to whether Sandifer’s altercation with the males started inside or outside the nightclub.
A representative from the LAPD did not immediately return a call from PEOPLE seeking comment. Sandifer’s cousin Evette Sandifer informed the LA Times that he had been working as a security guard for a few years before to his death. The victim was the principal caregiver for his grandmother, who was in hospice care, and the father of two young kids.
“I’m sure the club provided some footage,” Evette told the publication of the attack. “That’s on them, but everybody has cellphones nowadays. We need to get some suspects and hold them accountable.” Brittany Jones, the mother of Daniel’s two young girls, broke down in tears as she told KCAL News in Los Angeles that she is devastated by his death.
“This saddens me for real,” she said. “As the mother of his kids, this hurts in so many ways. Y’all have no clue. If anybody has any information, I ask that you give the information and try to get justice for Daniel. I’m strong, but this here . . . you’ll be missed.”
Family, friends, and coworkers of Sandifer lit candles and gathered outside the nightclub to remember him. One of Sandifer’s friends described him to KTLA 5 as a “good guy” and “family-oriented man.” “Just sad,” the friend remarked, declining to provide his name to the media. Unfortunately, arguments ensued, and the other party ultimately jumped him.
An additional witness described the incident to local ABC 7 News as “brutal.” “That shouldn’t have happened,” the other friend told ABC. “They should have just let it go, walked away. He had a life. He had two kids to go home to. Now he can’t see his kids no more.”
Dragonfly will be closed for the time being as we begin to process and mourn the loss of our colleague,” the nightclub announced on Instagram following the event, as reported by KCAL. The members of his family have our deepest sympathies. As of Wednesday morning, the position had been filled.
