Selena Quintanilla Death: Who Killed Her And Why?

We all adore Selena and continue to be infatuated with her fashion choices and timeless hits like “Como La Flor” and “Bidi Bidi Bom Bom.” And regardless of whether you’ve seen the JLo-led biopic or the Netflix series about her life, you might still have questions about the Tejano music icon.

Selena: The Series, a Netflix original series, is based on the life of the well-known singer who enthralled the world before tragically losing it to murder in 1995. If you were old enough to see the tragedy, you might already know who did it, but for many new viewers and younger followers, the identity of the perpetrator may still be a mystery.

Who Was Selena Quintanilla?

Texas-born and-raised Mexican-American singer Selena was legendary for a variety of reasons. Selena Quintanilla was not only the first prominent Latin celebrity to enter the mainstream music industry, but her songs also enjoyed financial and critical success, topping charts and winning Grammy Awards.

The singer also rose to fame as a beauty icon for defying expectations and embracing her inherently attractive qualities, such as her curves and well-known makeup style. Selena’s attire cemented her status as a fashion icon and included some of the best ’90s ensembles ever.

There have been other ways to memorialize her life over the years, including artwork and cosmetics lines, but Selena, the now-iconic 1997 biopic in which Jennifer Lopez made her acting debut as Quintanilla-Perez, maybe the most memorable.

New and old Selena fans can now witness a new dramatized account of her life thanks to the Netflix series.

Naturally, there are a lot of concerns regarding what happened to the singer, including how she passed away and who committed the crime, after seeing the concert. Here is the tragic account of how she passed away.

Selena Quintanilla Death

A lady Selena Quintanilla Perez truly knew killed her. Yolanda Saldivar, Selena’s fan club president, had a close relationship with both Selena and the Quintanilla family.

As those who have previously binge-watched Selena: The Series will be aware, Selena first encountered Yolanda in 1991 in San Antonio, Texas, when she was a newly licensed 30-year-old nurse and a huge fan of the singer.

Yolanda was 11 years older than her idol at the time, but she was so devoted to her that she even called Selena’s manager/dad to get permission to start the fan club she would later run.

Yolanda was committed to promoting the singer and was usually by her side whenever she visited her own town in Texas.

The club soon had over 1,500 members. The two had a wonderful connection at first, but as viewers of the show have seen, it quickly deteriorated as Yolanda got obsessed with Selena, to the point where her friends and the singer’s family became worried about how much she “loved” the musician.

Nevertheless, they maintained their connection for a number of years before Yolanda’s obsession ultimately resulted in Selena’s demise. Yolanda stayed at a neighborhood Days Inn in Corpus Christi, Texas, on March 30, 1995, where she called Selena and requested to meet up.

The women got into a fight when they got together the following day over some financial records the singer needed to pay her taxes.

Yolanda pulled out a.38 handguns and pulled the trigger, fatally shooting Selena in the back as she was leaving the hotel room and heading for the door. Just 90 minutes after the shooting, Selena was pronounced dead at Corpus Christi Memorial Hospital, sending shockwaves across the country.

Although the medical staff attempted to rescue Selena, the bullet that Yolanda Saldivar fired had severed an artery, and Selena passed away at 1:05 p.m. from hypovolemic shock. Just 23 years old, she was.

On April 12, 1995, two weeks after the late singer’s passing, then-Texas governor George W. Bush honored her memory by designating April 12 as “Selena Day” throughout the state of Texas.

Where Is Her Killer Now?

Yolanda Saldivar was accused of the murder of Selena Quintanilla Perez and was incarcerated.

Saldivar’s trial for killing Selena began in Houston on October 15, 1995. According to The New York Times, her attorney argued that the shooting was an accident and that she intentionally shot herself.

On October 24, 1995, she was ultimately found guilty of first-degree murder after testimony from Selena’s sister, husband, and father.

Yolanda Saldivar is currently incarcerated in Texas’ Mountain View Unit, a maximum-security prison. She might be eligible for parole in 2025, which would be 30 years after the horrible crime she committed.

