Selling Sunset Season 6: Everything we know so far

Rather than merely focusing on gorgeous million-dollar homes, Selling Sunset also features the stunning ladies who work in real estate, as well as the stunning attire they don while selling it.

Selling Sunset has held us enthralled since it premiered in 2019 with its mix of glitz, glamour, and lots of drama. All eyes are on season 6 now that season 5 has come to a close and a reunion episode has aired. The information we’ve gathered thus far is included below.

Selling Sunset Season 6 Plot

Season 6 of Selling Sunset is sure to deliver plenty of intrigue and a couple of 20-million-dollar mansions for our viewing pleasure. What we may expect in terms of specifics is still up in the air, but the cast’s individual Instagram accounts may give us a few clues.

Is Christine going to return? After the alleged bribe in season 5, it appears that she will no longer be employed by the Oppenheim Group, although she will still be a part of the show. They might buy a property together, Heather and Tarek will keep talking about their baby adventure, and Christelle will be the subject of some attention.

To see more Emma and Micah dates on our screens, we’d want to see Chelsea return for another season and see what else she has to offer.

Selling Sunset Season 6 Cast

Who will be returning for the sixth season of Selling Sunset? So far, no members of the cast have been formally announced, however, the following actors are likely to return:

Mary Fitzgerald

Chrishelle Stause

Emma Hernan

Amanza Smith

Heather Young

Davina Potratz

Jason Oppenheim

Brett Oppenheim

Maya Vander has confirmed to Page Six that she will not be returning to the program, which was hinted at the close of season 5 since she was going to Miami to spend more time with her family. “I have decided not to carry out my contract,” she said.

She wasn’t at the reunion episode either, as Christine Quinn’s future similarly hung in the balance in season 5. “The show is, like, my No. 1 [and] everyone knows that,” Quinn told US Weekly of her relationship with Jason. She concluded by saying: “Because I don’t work for the Oppenheim Group, we have to come up with new ideas… It’s possible this is a war between brokerage firms.”

We’ll have to wait and watch what happens with Quinn and her husband’s RealOpen company, which they announced in April 2022 will specialize in bitcoin real estate transactions.

Since Vanessa Villela is supposedly heading to London with her fiancé, it’s not clear if we’ll see her again. We don’t know if Chelsea Lazkani, the new girl, will return, but we think she will.

Netflix has announced that the sixth season of Selling Sunset will be released, although no date has yet been determined. The news that Selling Sunset had been renewed for seasons 6 and 7 was first reported by US Weekly in January. On June 23rd, 2022, Netflix verified the information.

As of March 2019, Season 1 had premiered, followed by Season 2 and Season 3 in May 2020 and August 2020 respectively. When it comes to predicting the release date of season 6, there isn’t really a pattern to follow. Seasons 4 and 5 were released in November 2021 and April 2022, respectively.

According to US Weekly, a source indicated that production on seasons 6 and 7 will take “a little pause,” which might mean that we won’t see season 6 until 2023. Even though the start of production is slated for “this summer,” we still have no idea when we can expect it to be released.

Selling Sunset Season 6 Trailer

Not yet. Even though it has been officially confirmed, we don’t expect a trailer to be released until the end of the year at the latest.

Where can you watch old episodes of Selling Sunset?

Selling Sunset seasons 1, 2, 3, 4, and 5 are all on Netflix, so you can watch as much as you want of the big houses and drama.

There is also a spin-off show called Selling Tampa that you can watch on the platform. There is no information about Selling The OC yet, but it looks like there will be one.

Will Selling Sunset have a seventh season?

Selling Sunset will have a season 7, that much is certain. Netflix said on June 23, 2022, that the show would be back for another season and that production would begin “this summer.”

