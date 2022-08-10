Serena Williams Net Worth And How She Made It Ahead of Her Retirement

Early Life

Despite being born in Saginaw, Michigan on September 26, 1981, Serena Jameka Williams grew up in Compton, California. Her younger sister Venus Williams was also a tennis player, and they were encouraged to take up the sport at a young age. To have as much practice time as possible, both girls were homeschooled.

When she was younger, her parents were her official coaches: her father Richard Williams, and mother Oracene Price. Richard Williams, who would go on to develop the Venus and Serena Williams Tennis/Tutorial Academy, was one of her early teachers. Serena relocated to West Palm Beach, Florida with her family when she was nine years old to join Rick Macci’s tennis academy. When their father took over as their official coach in 1995, he withdrew the girls out of Macci’s academy and started from scratch.

Career

Serena Williams is the most successful female tennis player of all time, having reached the summit of the world rankings eight times. With his current winnings, Williams has racked up a career prize money total of more than $90 million. She has won 23 Grand Slam singles titles and 14 Grand Slam doubles win. In addition to her Olympic triumphs in London, she was also victorious in Sydney, Beijing, and the Beijing Paralympics.

At the age of 14, Serena Williams made her professional debut in 1995. An unranked Williams in the 1997 Ameritech Cup overcame No. 7 and No. 4 before losing in the semifinals to a top-ranked player. Her career took off as a result of the victories, and she finished 1997 as the world’s No. 99.

Many high-profile victories followed that year, including some Grand Slam doubles crowns at Wimbledon and the US Open. However, she was unable to win her first singles title. At the 1999 US Open, Williams won her maiden Grand Slam singles title and began to establish her early supremacy.

Read More:

It wasn’t until 2002 that Serena Williams was crowned world No. 1 by the International Tennis Federation. Three Grand Slam championships were added to her collection that year; she beat her sister Venus in the finals of the French, Wimbledon, and US Open.

She won the Australian Open in 2003, her fourth Grand Slam championship overall. “Serena Slam” is what she characterized as the title she held in all four Grand Slam tournaments at the same time. During the 2014-15 Grand Slam season, she would once again achieve the same feat.

Yetunde, her half-sister, died in a car accident in 2010 and she underwent knee surgery the following year. Many in the tennis community believed that she and Venus, her sister, were no longer the dominant forces they once were even though they continued to win events. Williams, on the other hand, was able to claw her way back to the top of the rankings by 2008 and go on to win several Grand Slam titles.

There was a resurgence of health issues in 2011. Doctors discovered a blood clot in one of her lungs in the same year. Some thought she would never compete again after undergoing surgeries to fix the problem. Nevertheless, in the subsequent year, she was able to win major championships as well as her first Olympic gold medal as a singles woman.

Throughout 2012, 2013, and 2014, she was victorious at the US Open, the Australian and French Opens, and Wimbledon. In 2015 and 2016, she was victorious at the US Open, the Australian and French Opens, and Wimbledon. With defeats at the US Open and Wimbledon in back-to-back years, Serena Williams had a terrible year in 2018.

Serena Williams has remained a formidable force in women’s tennis despite battling injuries and pausing to become a mother. In addition to her 23 Grand Slam singles victories, she holds several other records.

Endorsements

Williams is one of the world’s most sought-after celebrity endorsers. Outside of tennis, she makes $15-20 million a year as an endorser for Nike and Kraft Foods. Williams signed a $40 million contract with Nike in 2004 to create a clothing brand.

Activism

Williams utilizes social media as a platform to advocate for a variety of causes, including Black Lives Matter and the LGBT community, among others. She’s also a strong advocate for gender equality, both on and off the court, and she’s not afraid to speak up about the challenges she faces as a female tennis player. She has been honored with the NAACP President’s Award and numerous other honors for her work in the civil rights movement and beyond.

Other Ventures

Williams has done some work in television and voiceovers while he’s not playing basketball. A 2001 episode of The Simpsons and a 2005 episode of Higglytown Heroes were voiced by her. There have been guest appearances on Law & Order, The Bernie Mac Show, and ER.

Alicia Keys and Kanye West both appeared in Common’s I Want You music video in 2007. Venus & Serena: Serving From the Hip: Ten Rules for Living, Loving, and Winning was written by the Williams sisters in 2005.

S by Serena is the apparel label founded by Serena. She has small shares in both the UFC and the Miami Dolphins, both of which are professional sports franchises.

Personal Life

Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian and Williams wed in New Orleans in November of last year. Beyonce and Kim Kardashian West were among the celebrities who attended their wedding. Pregnancy was unexpectedly announced by Williams in a Snapchat snap she intended to retain for her purposes in April 2017.

A pulmonary embolism during labor necessitated a C-section delivery of her daughter in 2017. Due to a second pulmonary embolism six weeks after her birth, she was unable to begin her training on time. In August of this year, she revealed that she had postpartum depression.

Serena Williams Net Worth

Serena Williams net worth is $250 million. Many people think she is one of the best women who ever played tennis. She is by a long shot the best-paid female player.

Read More: