In September 2022, Serena Williams announced her retirement from competitive tennis. Since then, she has shone on the red carpet at important events. Fans have been focusing on her appearance since they can no longer see her dominate on the court, which has led some to wonder if the Michigan native has undergone plastic surgery.
Serena Williams Plastic Surgery: What Did She Say About It?
Serena hasn’t officially commented on the persistent allegations that surround the tennis legend despite them. In light of this, the author of The Adventures of Qai Qai has divulged the skincare advice and tricks that keep her skin youthful and radiant. Serena uses unconventional techniques to prevent dry skin, emphasizing the importance of hydration—even if it means moisturizing with eye cream.
“Sometimes when I’m traveling, I even put this on my face because I feel like whatever you’re using under your eye is, like, super moisturizing and it could work for the whole face,” she stated to Harper’s Bazaar in 2019. “As a result, I don’t have much left. I must place another order as a result.”
Even though she thought it was “insane,” Serena admitted to “slathering it all over her face” and now a fellow traveler on the coconut oil train.
You can also check about other famous celebrities by visting the links below:
- Paul McCartney Net Worth: Is He the Richest Member of The Beatles?
- Larsa Pippen Before Surgery: Did Larsa Pippen Get Surgery Or Not?
“I really just spread coconut oil all over my face after taking a bunch of it.If that’s all you desire, this might actually be your only step,” she told the outlet.
Her baby, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., who she welcomed in September 2019 with husband Alexis Ohanian, has inherited the 39-time Grand Slam winner’s skincare knowledge. Serena has really before uploaded internet footage of their morning beauty ritual.
Olympia and Serena appeared in similar jammies in 2020, and Serena videotaped herself washing her face while Olympia lovingly mimicked her mother’s routine.
In the Instagram video’s comments section, fans marveled over the priceless moment and expressed their awe at the mother-daughter connection.
I’m really proud of you for a lot of things, but mainly for raising Olympia and giving her to us. What a loving mother you are, one admirer wrote, while another remarked. It is endearing to witness. I appreciate you sharing!
Since then, Serena has shared humorous family tales on TikTok in “get ready with me” videos while joking around with her sister, Venus Williams.
If you have the California Examiner bookmarked on your browser, you will always have prompt access to all of the most recent news and other material.