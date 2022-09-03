Serena’s Us Open Loss Against Tomljanovic Could Be Her Last

On Friday night, in front of a roaring audience at Arthur Ashe Stadium, Serena Williams lost what is widely believed to be the final match of her legendary tennis career, 7-5, 6-7 (4), 6-1 to Ajla Tomljanovic.

Some spectators stood around, cameras at the ready, as Williams stubbornly fought off five match points to keep the match going for another three hours. Tomljanovic was the only one who wished for this to continue.

As Williams scored on Tomljanovic’s sixth attempt, the latter finally succeeded.
Williams, who will turn 41 this month, recently announced that she is ready to begin “evolving” away from her playing days, expressing distaste for the word “retirement.” While she has purposefully been vague about whether this appearance at Flushing Meadows definitely would represent her final tournament, everyone assumes that it will be.

Whether or not this was her final match, she gave her fans a memorable experience at the hard-court tournament where she won six of her record-setting 23 Grand Slam titles. Williams, when only 17, experienced the first in New York in 1999.

But she lost against Tomljanovic, a 29-year-old Australian who has the 46th position in the rankings. Williams blew leads in every set she played, including the final one, which she led 1-0 in before losing the next six games and the match.

