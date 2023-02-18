Serve Card Activation And Balance Enquiry Complete Guide

You are at the right place for Serve Card Activation guide. You have a choice with Serve! Choose the account type and the starting point that you prefer:
Serve Prepaid Debit Accounts from American Express are reloadable prepaid debit accounts that can be used almost anywhere that accepts American Express Cards.
Serve Card Activation
A reloadable prepaid card that may be used anywhere Visa debit cards are accepted is the Serve Pay As You Go Visa Prepaid Card.
To get started, you have two options: purchase a temporary Serve card at one of the tens of thousands of participating retail locations, then register at serve.com to gain access to all of the features and benefits of the Serve Account, or register right away at serve.com.
A customised card will be mailed to the address you entered after you register online.
How To Activate Serve Card?
2. Locate the card activation notification and click the Activate button.
NOTE: You may have to click the arrow > to scroll past the first notification to get the card activation notification
3. Enter the information from the personalized card you received in the mail.
You can also activate your card by calling customer service and following the prompts:
- For the Serve American Express Prepaid Debit Account please call 1-800-954-0559
- For the Serve Pay As You Go Visa Prepaid Card please call-1-833-729-9646
How Do I Check My Balance And Transaction History?
Check your Serve Available Balance or your transaction history anytime with these options:
- Log in to your Account online or through the Serve Mobile App* and select your Main Account
- Text “BAL” to 73783 for your Available Balance if you are enrolled in text alert notifications*
- Text “HIST” to 73783 for the five most recent completed transactions in your transaction history if you are enrolled in text alert notifications
- Call us: For Serve American Express Prepaid Debit Accounts, call 1-800-954-0559. For the Serve Pay As You Go Visa Prepaid Card, call 1-833-729-9646.
Active Transactions are ones that are still outstanding and haven’t settled in your transaction history online or in the mobile app. You can view both Completed Transactions and Active Transactions that are still pending by clicking or pressing “View all transactions.” Please be aware that Completed Transactions, not Active Transactions, are included in the transaction history delivered by text or by the automated phone system.
To set up text alerts, please refer to the My Profile section.
How Can I View My Monthly Statement Of Serve Card?
By logging into your Serve Account, you can see your most recent statements. To view recent statements, select your Main Account on the right side of the screen. Moreover, you will get an email with a link to read your most recent monthly bill. To access your Account and read your statement, log in using the URL provided in the email.
Log into your Serve Account to access earlier statements. To view all statements, choose your Primary Account and click or tap that button. During the previous 24 months, each monthly statement is available. To view, print, or save the statement in PDF format, select the applicable statement period.
How To Verify My Email Address For Serve Card?
The email address you supplied when registering online will get a message from us asking you to confirm your registration. To confirm your email address, only click the link in the email. If after 30 minutes you still have not gotten the verification email, check your spam or junk mail for an email from se*******@ap*.com or go back to the serve.com registration page and click the “Resend it” button.
Hope we have guided you rightly and it would help you in Serve Card Activation and its other services.
Must Check: