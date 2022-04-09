‘Seven Deadly Sins’ Season 6 Release Date: Is This Series Cancelled by Netflix?

After the fifth season of The ‘Seven Deadly Sins, some fans are wondering what will happen to the show. We can help you figure that out, too! As a sad note, the Seven Deadly Sins anime has officially come to a close. There are still a lot of good things to come for the franchise, as we’ll explain below. Based on Nakaba Suzuki’s manga, The Seven Deadly Sins is a Netflix Original anime series. When the series premiered on Netflix in late 2015, it was an instant hit with viewers, and it quickly rose to the status of the service’s primary anime offering.

According to Netflix’s anime catalog, the sixth season of “Attack of the Puppet Master” has been released. A collection of OVA episodes, from what we can tell, comprised the second season.

Can we expect to see more movies in the near future?

Other well-known anime series have rushed to release movies, but The Seven Deadly Sins has taken its time. Only two movies have been released based on the show in its seven-year history: Prisoners of the Sky (2019) and Cursed by Light (2017-2018). (2021).

Since 2004, Naruto and Naruto Shippuden have released eleven movies each, while The Seven Deadly Sins has only released two. We shouldn’t be surprised to see more films in the Seven Deadly Sins series in the near future, given that we’ve already seen one that goes beyond the conclusion of the book and given the popularity of the series.

JUST IN: "The Seven Deadly Sins: Dragon's Judgement" (Season 4) has received its first trailer! Animation by Studio DEEN x Marvy Jack, it premieres on January 6, 2021!

pic.twitter.com/TamV1agfpV — Anime Corner (@animecorner_ac) November 11, 2020

Read more:

Seven Deadly Sins Season 6 Characters

Meliodas.

Merlin.

Hawk.

Escanor.

Diane.

Ban.

Elizabeth Liones.

King. Why The Seven Deadly Sins Season 6 cancelled by Netflix? https://t.co/jWshGnDMNX — News & Updates (@NewsUpd19347435) March 31, 2022

Has Netflix announced a new season of The Seven Deadly Sins?

Having one’s favorite show “canceled” can leave a sour taste in the mouth, especially for die-hard fans. As a result, the anime series The Seven Deadly Sins has not been renewed because the manga’s story and source material have already been covered in the anime.

The manga’s 41 volumes and 342 chapters were covered in 100 episodes of the Seven Deadly Sins anime.

see more:

Seven Deadly Sins Season 6 Expected Release Date

Each Season was separated by around 1-2 years. Unfortunately, we are unable to provide an official release date because the series has still not been confirmed yet. Winter 2023, on the other hand, is a likely release date.

Conclusion

So far, the story has done an excellent job of avoiding a discussion of what the Seven Deadly Sins have been up to since the end of their narrative. Since The Seven Deadly Sins takes place 16 years after Four Knights of the Apocalypse, we can safely assume the children of Meliodas and Elizabeth, King and Diane, and Ban and Elaine will be introduced at some point in the future.