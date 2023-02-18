Several Sex Offences Against Women And Children Result In A Man’s Sentencing

A guy who sexually assaulted six victims over the course of two years has been given a five and a half year sentence.
Alistair Carins, 67, of Brandon Road in Hillborough, was found guilty on eight charges of sexual assault and four counts of engaging in sexual behaviour with a child.
He was given a five and a half year prison term. He had earlier entered a not guilty plea to every charge before turning up in person at Norwich Crown Court on Thursday, February 16, 2023. A Sexual Harm Prevention Order has also been issued to him (SHPO).
Police were informed by a woman that Carins had harassed her by sending texts and inappropriately touching her.
Officers spoke with additional women who had interacted with Carins as a result of the investigation into the allegations. Five other victims came forward as a result of this to share their own experiences with sexual assault.
On the basis of a possible sexual assault, Carins was detained and questioned at the Kings Lynn Police Investigation Center.
“I would want to thank each of Carin’s victims for coming forward and having the strength to assist this prosecution,” stated the investigating officer, DS Mark Tate. Speaking about deeply terrible incidents requires a lot of courage.
“I hope that this will reassure victims of rape and sexual assault that we will always work to look into every case we receive and take each one seriously,” the sentence reads.
