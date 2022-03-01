Several SunTrust Bank Clients in the U.S. Have Lost Access to Their Accounts

Is it possible that it is a Russian hacker? Other than that, what may have caused so many clients of SunTrust Bank and BB&T Bank to lose access to their accounts? The merger of the two financial institutions has been in the works for nearly two years.

According to plans, the merger was scheduled to be completed on February 19 under the new bank banner of Truist Financial. That’s when everything started to go sour.

For the past ten years, I have been a customer of SunTrust. I’ve had a wonderful working experience with the bank so far. My initial reservations about the merger were justified because bank mergers had occurred so frequently over the years that I assumed it would be flawless. That, however, is not the case.

On Monday, February 21, I attempted to get into my online account and was denied access. I figured it was because it was a holiday that there was a problem. The same event happened early in the morning on Tuesday, the 22nd.

I dialed the toll-free support line. After over two hours on hold, I was connected with a representative who attempted for nearly a half-hour to assist me but could not do so due to technical difficulties.

Following that, I was transferred to advanced technical assistance, where I spent another half-hour waiting on hold before arriving at my destination: another dead end!

They informed me that I would have to go into the branch. I was horrified at the prospect of having to leave the house and go to the bank.

I am a cancer patient undergoing daily chemotherapy and radiation, and the last thing I desired to do was visit a crowded bank, but I had no choice but to go in anyway.

When I came, the lobby was jam-packed with people who were not wearing masks. It looked like a Petrie Dish full of people crammed together.

I turned around and walked away instantly. That afternoon, I was fortunate enough to phone the Bradenton branch immediately and speak with someone who was “on the line.” “Keon,” one of the team members at the Bradenton, Florida branch of the Tamiami Trail, was pleasant and helpful, although he was restricted in his actions.

He stated that numerous technological challenges were occurring and that some SunTrust customers were not transferred to the new bank in the manner they should have been.

He hoped that the matter would be handled tonight and try the following morning again. It did not take place. I chatted with Keon yesterday, and he confirmed that they were still working on the problem. He is in frequent communication with the technical staff.

Moving forward to today morning, February 24, at 4 a.m., I can still log into my online banking account. How is it possible that something like this could happen in this day and age? What exactly went wrong with this internet nightmare? Hey. Is it possible that it is a Russian hacker?

I was browsing social media and came across multiple articles and numerous comments from customers who had left feedback on the Truist website.

Some remarks made on the Truist Facebook page (names have been changed) include:

I am completely disgusted. When I checked my accounts today, I discovered that one of my savings accounts had been emptied. This is completely inappropriate. SunTrust has been my bank since 2003, and my account has been open for 15 years. Holding for over an hour has become a habit for me.

This is the worst corporation that has ever existed! This is a true nightmare! Today, I was on wait or the phone for four hours! The app will not operate; I could not access my funds, there are no locations near me, and I will not even mention the exorbitant costs.

Since Friday, I haven’t been able to log into our company’s financial accounts.

I was put on hold for more than an hour before being given a ticket number. I was completely taken aback when he informed me that the matter would take 3-5 business days to address, possibly being longer due to the merger. This is completely inappropriate.

Some good news to share with you. I went to a drive-thru window in Bradenton, Florida, and the teller (whose name I don’t remember) was quite helpful. She cashed a cheque on my behalf, and Keon had given her a printout of my account so that she could do the same.

At the very least, I have access to my transactions. Still, there is no way of knowing when the account will be transferred.

