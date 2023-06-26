Severe Thunderstorms Leave Over 11,000 Michigan Residents Without Power

Daily news / By /

On Sunday, June 25, strong thunderstorms swept over the state of Michigan, leaving thousands of citizens without electricity. As of 7:30 p.m. on Sunday evening, outage maps provided by DTE and Consumers Energy indicate that more than 11,000 people do not have access to electrical power.

The areas in and around metro-Detroit and Washtenaw County have been hit the worst, with Washtenaw County alone seeing more than 8,000 power disruptions.

Earlier on in the afternoon, the National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center issued a tornado watch for the southeast portion of Lower Michigan. It is anticipated that the danger will no longer exist by 11 o’clock at night.

The tweet below verifies the news:

Extremely huge hail is more likely to occur as a result of the thunderstorms, despite the fact that they have the capability of producing a tornado.

In the event that a tornado does not form, there is still a possibility of wind gusts reaching up to 80 miles per hour. Here on MLive, we’ll keep you up to date with the latest severe weather information.

If you’re looking for news and analysis about criminal activity in California and beyond, go no farther than The California Examiner.

We encourage you to learn more about the topics covered in the following sampling of current news:

About The Author

Jasmeen Kaur is a skilled editor currently working at California Examiner, a prominent news website based in California. With years of experience in the field of journalism.Jasmeen has established herself as a valuable member of the team, playing a crucial role in delivering accurate and timely news to their readers. Her keen eye for detail and exceptional writing skills enable her to produce well-crafted articles that are not only informative but also engaging.With her passion for journalism and dedication to delivering high-quality content, Jasmeen Kaur is a valuable asset to the California Examiner News team.

Related Posts

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Scroll to Top