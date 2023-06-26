Severe Thunderstorms Leave Over 11,000 Michigan Residents Without Power

On Sunday, June 25, strong thunderstorms swept over the state of Michigan, leaving thousands of citizens without electricity. As of 7:30 p.m. on Sunday evening, outage maps provided by DTE and Consumers Energy indicate that more than 11,000 people do not have access to electrical power.
The areas in and around metro-Detroit and Washtenaw County have been hit the worst, with Washtenaw County alone seeing more than 8,000 power disruptions.
Earlier on in the afternoon, the National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center issued a tornado watch for the southeast portion of Lower Michigan. It is anticipated that the danger will no longer exist by 11 o’clock at night.
The tweet below verifies the news:
Thousands of Michigan residents are without power as severe thunderstorms blow through the state Sunday, June 25. https://t.co/ADRDpmlCNA
— MLive (@MLive) June 25, 2023
Extremely huge hail is more likely to occur as a result of the thunderstorms, despite the fact that they have the capability of producing a tornado.
In the event that a tornado does not form, there is still a possibility of wind gusts reaching up to 80 miles per hour. Here on MLive, we’ll keep you up to date with the latest severe weather information.
If you’re looking for news and analysis about criminal activity in California and beyond, go no farther than The California Examiner.
We encourage you to learn more about the topics covered in the following sampling of current news:
- A Storm in Southern California Provides Isolated Thunderstorms Wednesday Evening
- Severe Weather Warning: Southeast Braces for Wednesday’s Devastating Hailstorms and Tornadoes