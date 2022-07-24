Sex Education Season 4: Everything You Need to Know

In September 2021, Netflix released Sex Education season 3, making us eagerly awaiting the following installment. The gang from Moordale High will be returning for another term of mayhem.

From the anticipated release date to the cast members who will be returning (and those who will not!) as well as any previews or sneak peeks at the upcoming season, here is all we currently know about Sex Education season 4. You’re welcome, and thanks for the compliment.

Sex Education Season 4 Plot and Spoilers

When Moordale High was announced to be shutting at the end of season three, Sex Education dropped a life bomb on the pupils.

The school board has decided to close the place after it became an internet sensation for its open and forthright discussions about sex (and the various plays and films it developed that proved too racy for parents’ taste).

As a result, all of our youthful protagonists are being forced to disperse and seek out new educational opportunities far from one another.

During an interview with Variety, Wood revealed the following about the upcoming season:

“I have no idea what season four is about. I don’t know what’s going on at my old school because it’s gone.

“The only things I know about myself are a few minor tidbits.

“Season three gave me the impression that they were maturing, so I’m hoping that trend continues. It will be interesting to observe them in more natural settings outside of school.”

We have no idea either, but making wild guesses is a lot of fun.

If the residents of Moordale don’t join together to try to preserve the town before it’s too late, their already frayed relationships will be put to the ultimate test.

After a passionate kiss in France, Maeve and Otis are still unsure whether or not they should pursue their relationship. But now that Otis is closer to Ruby, is it a squandered opportunity that will never come to fruition?

With their relationship in jeopardy once again, Maeve decides to travel to the United States to increase the size of her “disgustingly huge brain” even further.

Heraclitus once remarked, “Everything flows, nothing stays steady,” and Maeve and Otis might never be on the same page. We’ll have to wait and see.

Eric and Adam have formally ended their relationship after realizing that, unfortunately, they are not on the same page when it comes to their sexual orientation. “I just feel like I’m ready to fly and you’re learning to walk,” Eric said to Adam, beaming with pride.

Sex Education season 4 Cast

As for everyone else, we can only hope to keep our fingers crossed there are no more dropouts. Completing the cast, we’re expecting the return of:

• Adam (Connor Swindells)

• Jackson (Kedar Williams-Stirling) and Cal (Dua Saleh)

• Viv (Chinenye Ezeudu)

• Isaac (George Robinson)

• Ruby ( Mimi Keene ) and Anwar (Chaneil Kular)

• Rahim (Sami Outalbali)

• Miss Sands (Rakhee Thakrar)

• Mr.. Hendricks (Jim Howick)

• Jakob (Mikael Persbrandt)

• Mr.. Groff (Alistair Petrie)

• Maureen (Samantha Spiro)

They may even bring back Maeve’s mother Erin and Jackson’s mother Sofia for a cameo appearance in the future.

However, it appears that Jemima Kirke, who joined the ensemble as Headmistress Hope in season three, will be the last to appear on Girls. After the catastrophic failure of her remodeling plan for Moordale, we have our doubts that she will ever want to go near those interfering kids again.

As far as characters go, there’s only one left to mention: Goat!

According to Wood, “the day’s outcome was entirely dependent on her.” “Honestly, I didn’t have any control over the goat. I didn’t want to, either. Her leadership was what I want.”

Even though we only received the information through a school news bulletin,’ Sex Education season four was granted the green light in September 2021.

This is all we have at this point. As of July 2022, there is still no word on when the show will return to production, let alone be broadcast on television.

In the wake of the pandemic, season three of the show was released outside of the usual January release window (which as we all know, threw a spanner into everything over the past few years). Instead, it was released in the first few weeks of September.

By implementing COVID standards on the set, Laurie Nunn said that filming was “slow and agonizing.” “Everyone [on set] had to dig very deep—there were a lot of emotions circulating,” she added.

Filming began in early July 2022 at the University of Wales Caerleon campus, according to South Wales Argus, which is located near the show’s filming location (which filled in for Moordale school).

Moordale’s closing has prompted appeals for school extras to fill in for missing cast members.

We don’t expect to see the show until at least 2022, but we’ll keep you informed if that changes.

Sex Education Season 4 Trailer

As far as we know, there is no word about a trailer.

However, the cast and crew released these hilarious bloopers from the third season, which will keep us entertained and amused as we wait for the program to return.

There’s also the option of going back to the beginning and re-watching the show…

When we learn more, we’ll be sure to let you know!

